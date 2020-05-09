Fare’s fair: Govt on charge for evacuation by ship

INS Jalashwa sets sail from Male, Maldives, bringing back 698 Indian citizens. (Source: Indian Navy PRO) INS Jalashwa sets sail from Male, Maldives, bringing back 698 Indian citizens. (Source: Indian Navy PRO)

A day after the government made it clear that it will charge money from Indians who are being evacuated by Navy ships, New Delhi said the move is in line with the government’s policy and that the charge is a “nominal” one “to cover services on board including medical facilities”.

The Indian High Commission in Male told the stranded Indians on Thursday that they will have to pay $40 – around Rs 3,028 – as “evacuation services charge” for repatriation by INS Jalashwa on Friday.

In February-March 2011, during the Arab Spring, when an operation to evacuate 16,400 Indians was carried out from Libya, Indian Navy ships INS Jalashwa, INS Mysore and INS Aditya were pressed into service, but no payment was charged from the evacuees.

Sources said that the earlier operations were from “conflict zones”, and that the situation was different this time.

This is the first time that Indians evacuated by the Navy ships are being charged.

“It is in consonance with government policy. It is a nominal charge to cover services on board including medical facilities,” a source said.

The decision to charge Indians this time flows from the Home Ministry’s guidelines, which said: “The cost of travel, as specified by Civil Aviation Ministry or Department of Military Affairs will be borne by such travellers.”

INS Jalashwa has set sail today from Male to Kochi with about 700 returnees on board. The expected time of arrival at Kochi is the morning of May 10, depending upon sea conditions. INS Magar, is expected to set sail from Male with 200 returnees on May 10 to reach Kochi on May 12. Depending upon requirements, both ships will make another journey from Male to Tuticorin subsequently, sources said.

A total 1800-2000 Indians will be evacuated, through two ships— INS Jalshwa and INS Magar.

According to sources, about 4,500 Indians members out of about 27,000 have conveyed their wish to travel back to India. The Indian community is spread across over 200 islands spanning about 800 km.

