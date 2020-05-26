‘Lockdown Yadav to Sanitiser Singh’: Indian parents and their tryst with Covid names

Babies have been named from ‘Lockdown’ to ‘Sanitiser’. (Representational Image) Babies have been named from ‘Lockdown’ to ‘Sanitiser’. (Representational Image)

It seems Indians who have become parents in these unprecedented times of pandemic and the lockdown don’t want to forget their experience in a hurry. And what better way to do this than to name your child such that they become reminders of the difficult situation they were born in and also symbolise victory over hardships.

Here we take a look at some of these unconventional names

Twins named ‘Corona’ and ‘Covid’

The pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus may have brought the entire world to its knees for over three months, but it could not stop a Chhattisgarh couple from naming their newborn twins after it.

Born on the intervening night of March 26-27 at a government hospital here, the twins were named ‘Corona’ and ‘Covid’

The names, the parents said, would remind them of all the hardships they conquered amid the lockdown.

“I was blessed with the twins – a boy and a girl – in the early hours on March 27. We have named them ‘Covid’ (boy) and ‘Corona’ (girl) for now,” Preeti Verma, the 27-old mother of the newborns, had told news agency PTI.

In Tripura, a migrant couple has named their baby ‘Lockdown’. (Representational image) In Tripura, a migrant couple has named their baby ‘Lockdown’. (Representational image)

“The delivery happened after facing several difficulties and therefore, me and my husband wanted to make the day memorable.

However, the couple said they may change their decision later and rename their kids.

Meet Lockdown Yadav

Born in Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh on a Shramik Special from Mumbai, a baby boy is likely to be named ‘Lockdown’ by its parents.

The parents, Reena and Udaybhan Yadav who were on a Shramik Special from Mumbai to reach Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, said they wish to name him “Lockdown”.

“He has been born in such a situation that we want to name him Lockdown Yadav,” Reena had said.

News agency PTI reported that her husband had contacted the railway helpline after she went into labour in the train, and officials helped them alight at Burhanpur and took them to the hospital where the baby was born.

Sanjay and Manju Bauri with their baby Lockdown (Express Photo: Debraj Deb) Sanjay and Manju Bauri with their baby Lockdown (Express Photo: Debraj Deb)

In Tripura also, another migrant couple from Rajasthan, stranded in Tripura have named their baby boy ‘Lockdown’. “We have named him Lockdown so no one ever forgets how he was born”, they said.

“We went through so much trouble due to coronavirus outbreak and lockdown. He was born in the midst of such peril. So, we have decided to name him Lockdown”, a proud father Sanjay Bauri had told indianexpress.com.

Saharanpur’s Sanitiser Singh

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, a newborn boy has been named ‘Sanitiser’. As per reports, the boy was given this name as it had the capacity to fight the novel coronavirus.

The boy’s father, Omvir Singh, a resident of Vijay Vihar, had told news agency IANS that whenever people will talk of Corona, they will remember that it was Sanitiser that saved them.

The baby’s mother said that as soon as her husband announced that his son would be named ‘Sanitiser, all medical staff started smiling.

(Inputs from news agencies)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd