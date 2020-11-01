Lockdown boon: Vadodara police nabs 28 wanted in criminal cases

The accused, police said, were wanted in cases including murder, attempt to murder, rape, abduction, house break-ins, rioting, domestic violence under Arms Acts. (Representational)

The coronavirus-induced lockdown and subsequent restrictions on movement of people helped the Vadodara Police nab 28 absconding persons accused various cases, some dating back to 2002.

As a part of an ongoing drive, four teams of the E Division of the city police had fanned out across the country and arrested persons wanted in cases registered at Panigate, Wadi, Manjalpur, Karelibaug, Harni, Jawaharnagar and Sayajigunj police stations.

The accused, police said, were wanted in cases including murder, attempt to murder, rape, abduction, house break-ins, rioting, domestic violence under Arms Acts.

Most of them, the police officials said, were apprehended from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

SG Patil, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Vadodara city, E Division, said, “The police had an advantage in tracking down these accused as the Covid-19 restrictions were in place. Despite the phased relaxation over the last few months, it had become difficult for them to give the police a slip. We have nabbed some accused in cases as old as 20 years.”

According to police officers, one among the 28 persons arrested during the lockdown period is wanted in a 2002 rioting incident in a case registered at Panigate police station. Another man, accused in a 2000 murder case, registered at the police station, was found dead.

Two persons accused in a 2003 rioting case, registered at Wadi police station, have remained untraceable. The police have informed the court about them being ‘missing’.

In a similar operation, the police have also tracked down 17 persons missing since 2007 onwards and reunited them with their families.

A similar exercise was also been undertaken by other divisions of the city police.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.