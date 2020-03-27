Lockdown action plan: UP govt forms 12 panels, orders DMs to help people on road

Policemen distribute food to homeless in Lucknow on Thursday, second day of the 21-day lockdown. Policemen distribute food to homeless in Lucknow on Thursday, second day of the 21-day lockdown.

With reports of workers from UP returning to their homes on foot from different parts of the country amid the nationwide lockdown, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed the district magistrates in the state to make arrangements for their food, water and shelter.

The CM also spoke to his Haryana counterpart, M L Khattar, to make arrangements for food, water and stay of people returning to UP from Haryana.

As there were reports that religious pilgrims from other states, including Gujarat were stranded in Varanasi, instructions were given to make arrangements for their stay as well as food.

The government also formed a high-level committee jointly headed by principal secretary, agriculture, and principal secretary, food and civil supplies, to prepare a plan for procurement of crops such as wheat, potato and mustard, which are ready for harvest in the state.

A total of 12 committees have been formed by the state government to implement the action plan of the state regarding coronavirus and the ongoing lockdown.

Apart from the committees for inter-state co-ordination under chief secretary, the government has also formed a committee to ensure proper arrangement of fodder for cattle and another committee to look into the procurement measures for crops such as wheat, potato and mustard.

Stating that “Uttar Pradesh Action Plan in connection with coronavirus is ready,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that a separate committee has also been formed under principal secretary, finance to look into the economic impact of the lockdown and prepare for the future steps and also see availability of the funds to meet the crisis.

“The state has formed 12 committees keeping in mind the welfare of people living in the state as well as those who are coming from other states,” said Adityanath on Thursday.

While 11,000 isolation beds were prepared in the state this Thursday, the focus of the state government was on ensuring doorstep delivery and setting up of community kitchens. The Chief Minister claimed that around 7 lakh litres of milk was delivered across the state on Thurday.

Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, “Be it labourers, employees or others coming from other states on foot… for them border districts such as Ghaziabad, Noida, Agra etc have been instructed to make arrangement for such people. Food and water and for stay.” He said there were also reports that in some places there were some pilgrims, who are stranded like in districts like Varanasi and arrangements are being made for their stay.”

He informed that Chief Minister has directed police as well as administration in districts to do joint patrolling. He also informed that while one lakh food packets have been provided this Thursday, about 18,500 mobile vans and carts have been arranged for doorstep delivery of foods. Out of these about 3,100 were arranged in the state capital alone.

Meanwhile, the government allowed use of Local Area fund of Members of Legislative Assembly for medical kits and testing facilities. District Magistrates have been instructed to withdraw the amount and use it for screening, purchase of medical kits etc.

