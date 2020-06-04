Unlock 1.0: Centre issues SOPs for religious places, malls, restaurants and offices

Unlock 1.0: Religious places for public in containment zones shall remain closed. Only those outside containment zones will be allowed to open up from June 8. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh) Unlock 1.0: Religious places for public in containment zones shall remain closed. Only those outside containment zones will be allowed to open up from June 8. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)

With the Centre allowing re-opening of malls, hotels, restaurants and places of worship from June 8 in Phase of unwinding, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) Thursday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for these to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Across businesses, those above 65 years and other immuno-compromised individuals are advised to stay home. In its May 30th order, the Centre, however, empowered states to prohibit certain activities or put suitable restrictions if they deem it necessary for containment of the Covid outbreak.

SOPs for religious places

Religious places for public in containment zones shall remain closed. Only those outside containment zones will be allowed to open up.

All religious places shall ensure:

Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions.

Only asymptomatic persons shall be allowed in the premises.

All persons to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks.

Posters/standees on preventive measures about COVID-19 to be displayed prominently. Audio and Video clips to spread awareness on preventive measures for COVID-19 should be regularly played.

Staggering of visitors to be done, if possible.

Shoes/ footwear to be preferably taken off inside own vehicle. If needed they should be kept in separate slots for each individual/ family by the persons themselves.

Proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premises – duly following social distancing norms shall be organized.

Any shops, stalls, cafeteria etc., outside and within the premises shall follow social distancing norms at all times

Specific markings may be made with sufficient distant to manage the queue and ensure social distancing in the premises.

Preferably separate entry and exits for visitors shall be organized

Maintain physical distancing of a minimum of 6 feet at all times when queuing up for entry.

People should wash their hand and feet with soap and water before entering the premises.

Seating arrangement to be made in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintained.

For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which inter alia emphasises that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30oC, relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70%, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate. Touching of statues/idols / holy books etc. not to be allowed.

Large gatherings/congregation continue to remain prohibited.

In view of potential threat of spread of infection, as far as feasible recorded devotional music/songs may be played and choir or singing groups should not be allowed.

Avoid physical contact while greeting each other.

Common prayer mats should be avoided and devotees should bring their own prayer mat or piece of cloth which they may take back with them.

No physical offerings like Prasad/distribution or sprinkling of holy water, etc.to be allowed inside the religious place.

Community kitchens/langars / “Ann-daan”, etc. at religious placesshould follow physical distancing norms while preparing and distributing food.

Effective sanitation within the premises shall be maintained with particular focus on lavatories, hand and foot-washing stations/areas.

Frequent cleaning and disinfection to be maintained by the management of the religious place.

The floors should particularly be cleaned multiple times in the premises.

Proper disposal of face covers / masks / gloves left over by visitors and/or employees should be ensured.

In case of a suspect or confirmed case in the premises:

a. Place the ill person in a room or area where they are isolated from others.

b. Provide a mask/face cover till such time he/she is examined by a doctor.

c. Immediately inform the nearest medical facility (hospital/clinic) or call the state or district helpline.

d. A risk assessment will be undertaken by the designated public health authority (district RRT/treating physician) and accordingly further action be initiated regarding management of case, his/her contacts and need for disinfection.

e. Disinfection of the premises to be taken up if the person is found positive.

SOPs for Restaurants

Restaurants in containment zones shall remain closed. Only those outside containment zones will be allowed to open up.

All Restaurants shall ensure the following arrangements:

Takeaways to be encouraged, instead of Dine-In. Food delivery personnel should leave the packet at customer’s door. DO NOT handover the food packet directly to the customer.

The staff for home deliveries shall be screened thermally by the restaurant authorities prior to allowing home deliveries.

Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions.

Only asymptomatic staff and patrons shall be allowed.

All staff and patrons to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks. The face cover/masks has to be worn at all times inside the restaurant.

Posters/standees/AV media on preventive measures about COVID-19 to be displayed prominently.

Staggering of patrons to be done, if possible.

Adequate manpower shall be deployed by restaurant management for ensuring social distancing norms.

All employees who are at higher risk i.e. older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions, to take extra precautions. They should preferably not be exposed to any front-line work requiring direct contact with the public. Restaurant management to facilitate work from home wherever feasible.

Proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premises – duly following social distancing norms shall be ensured.

Additional patrons to be seated in a designated waiting area with norms of social distancing.

Valet parking, if available, shall be operational with operating staff wearing face covers/ masks and gloves as appropriate. A proper disinfection of steering, door handles, keys, etc. of the vehicles should be taken up.

Specific markings may be made with sufficient distance to manage the queue and ensure social distancing in the premises.

Preferably separate entry and exits for patrons, staff and goods/supplies shall be organized.

Required precautions while handling supplies, inventories and goods in the restaurant shall be ensured. Proper queue management and disinfection shall be organized.

Maintaining physical distancing of a minimum of 6 feet, when queuing up for entry and inside the restaurant as far as feasible.

Seating arrangement to be made in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintained.In restaurants, not more than 50% of seating capacity to be permitted.

Disposable menus are advised to be used.

Instead of cloth napkins, use of good quality disposable paper napkins to be encouraged.

Buffet service should also follow social distancing norms among patrons.

Number of people in the elevators shall be restricted, duly maintaining social distancing norms.

Use of escalators with one person on alternate steps may be encouraged.

For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which inter alia emphasises that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30oC, relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70%, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate.

Large gatherings/congregations continue to remain prohibited.

Effective and frequent sanitation within the premises shall be maintained with particular focus on lavatories, drinking and hand washing stations/areas.

Cleaning and regular disinfection (using 1% sodium hypochlorite) of frequently touched surfaces (door knobs, elevator buttons, hand rails, benches, washroom fixtures, etc.) to be made mandatory in all guest service area and common areas.

Proper disposal of face covers / masks / gloves left over by patrons and/or staff should be ensured.

Deep cleaning of all washrooms shall be ensured at regular intervals.

Adequate crowd and queue management to be ensured to ensure social distancing norms.

Staff/ waiters should wear mask and hand gloves and take other required precautionary measures.

Contactless mode of ordering and digital mode of payment (using e-wallets) to be encouraged.

Tables to be sanitized each time customer leaves.

In the kitchen, the staff should follow social distancing norms at work place. Kitchens area must be sanitized at regular intervals.

Gaming Arcades/Children play areas (wherever applicable) shall remain closed.

In case of a suspect or confirmed case in the premises:

a. Place the ill person in a room or area where they are isolated from others.

b. Provide a mask/face cover till such time he/she is examined by a doctor.

c. Immediately inform the nearest medical facility (hospital/clinic) or call the state or district helpline.

d. A risk assessment will be undertaken by the designated public health authority (district RRT/treating physician) and accordingly further action be initiated regarding management of case, his/her contacts and need for disinfection.

e. Disinfection of the premises to be taken up if the person is found positive.

SOPs for offices

Offices in containment zones shall remain closed except for medical & essential services. Only those outside containment zones will be allowed to open up.

Specific preventive measures for offices:

Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions.

Only asymptomatic staff/visitors shall be allowed.

Any officer and staff residing in containment zone should inform the same to supervisory officer and not attend the office till containment zone is denotified. Such staff should be permitted to work from home and it will not be counted as leave period.

Drivers shall maintain social distancing and shall follow required dos and don’ts related to COVID-19. It shall be ensured by the service providers/ officers/ staff that drivers residing in containment zones shall not be allowed to drive vehicles.

There shall be provision for disinfection of the interior of the vehicle using 1% sodium hypochlorite solution/ spray. A proper disinfection of steering, door handles, keys, etc. should be taken up.

Advise all employees who are at higher risk i.e. older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions, to take extra precautions. They should preferably not be exposed to any front-line work requiring direct contact with the public. Office management to facilitate work from home wherever feasible.

All officers and staff/visitors to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks. The face cover/mask has to be worn at all times inside the office premises.

Routine issue of visitors/temporary passes should be suspended and visitors with proper permission of the officer who they want to meet, should be allowed after being properly screened.

Meetings, as far as feasible, should be done through video conferencing.

Posters/standees/AV media on preventive measures about COVID-19 to be displayed prominently.

Staggering of office hours, lunch hours/coffee breaks to be done, as far as feasible.

Proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premises – duly following social distancing norms be ensured.

Valet parking, if available, shall be operational with operating staff wearing face covers/ masks and gloves as appropriate. A proper disinfection of steering, door handles, keys, etc. of vehicles should be taken up.

Any shops, stalls, cafeteria etc., outside and within the office premises shall follow social distancing norms at all times.

Specific markings may be made with sufficient distance to manage the queue and ensure social distancing in the premises.

Preferably separate entry and exit for officers, staff and visitors shall be organised.

Proper cleaning and frequent sanitization of the workplace, particularly of the frequently touched surfaces must be ensured.

Ensure regular supply of hand sanitisers, soap and running water in the washrooms.

Required precautions while handling supplies, inventories and goods in the office shall be ensured.

Seating arrangement to be made in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintained.

Number of people in the elevators shall be restricted, duly maintaining social distancing norms.

For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which inter alia emphasises that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30oC, relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70%, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate.

Large gatherings continue to remain prohibited.

Effective and frequent sanitation within the premises shall be maintained with particular focus on lavatories, drinking and hand washing stations/areas.

Cleaning and regular disinfection (using 1% sodium hypochlorite) of frequently touched surfaces (door knobs, elevator buttons, hand rails, benches, washroom fixtures, etc.) shall be done in office premises and in common areas.

Proper disposal of face covers/masks / gloves left over by visitors and/or employees shall be ensured.

In the cafeteria/canteen/dining halls:

a. Adequate crowd and queue management to be ensured to ensure social distancing norms.

b. Staff/waiters to wear mask and hand gloves and take other required precautionary measures.

c.The seating arrangement to ensure a distance of at least 1 meter between patrons as far as feasible.

d. In the kitchen, the staff to follow social distancing norms.

SOPs for shopping malls

Shopping malls in containment zones shall remain closed. Only those outside containment zones will be allowed to open up.

All shopping malls shall ensure the following arrangements:

Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions.

Only asymptomatic customers/visitors shall be allowed.

All workers/customers/visitors to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks.

The face cover/masks has to be worn at all times inside the shopping mall.

Posters/standees/AV media on preventive measures about COVID-19 to be displayed prominently.

Staggering of visitors to be done, if possible.

Adequate manpower shall be deployed by Mall Management for ensuring social distancing norms.

All employees who are at higher risk i.e. older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions, to take extra precautions. They should preferably not be exposed to any front-line work requiring direct contact with the public. Shopping Mall management to facilitate work from home wherever feasible.

Proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premises – duly following social distancing norms shall be ensured.

Valet parking, if available, shall be operational with operating staff wearing face covers/ masks and gloves as appropriate. A proper disinfection of steering, door handles, keys, etc. of the vehicles should be taken up.

Any shops, stalls, cafeteria etc., outside and within the premises shall follow social distancing norms at all times.

Specific markings may be made with sufficient distance to manage the queue and ensure social distancing in the premises.

Preferably separate entry and exits for visitors, workers and goods/supplies shall be organized.

The staff for home deliveries shall be screened thermally by the shopping mall authorities prior to allowing home deliveries.

Required precautions while handling supplies, inventories and goods in the shopping mall shall be ensured. Proper queue management and disinfection shall be organized.

Maintaining physical distancing of a minimum of 6 feet, when queuing up for entry and inside the shopping mall as far as feasible.

Number of customers inside the shop to be kept at a minimum, so as to maintain the physical distancing norms.

Seating arrangement, if any, to be made in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintained.

Number of people in the elevators shall be restricted, duly maintaining social distancing norms.

Use of escalators with one person on alternate steps may be encouraged.

For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which inter alia emphasises that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30oC, relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70%, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate.

Large gatherings/congregations continue to remain prohibited.

Effective and frequent sanitation within the premises shall be maintained with particular focus on lavatories, drinking and hand washing stations/areas.

Cleaning and regular disinfection (using 1% sodium hypochlorite) of frequently touched surfaces (door knobs, elevator buttons, hand rails, benches, washroom fixtures, etc.) to be made mandatory in all malls in common areas as well as inside shops, elevators, escalators etc.

Proper disposal of face covers/masks / gloves left over by visitors and/or employees should be ensured.

Deep cleaning of all washrooms shall be ensured at regular intervals.

In the food-courts:

a. Adequate crowd and queue management to be ensured to ensure social distancing norms.

b. In food courts and restaurants, not more than 50% of seating capacity to be permitted.

c. Food court staff/waiters should wear mask and hand gloves and take other required precautionary measures.

d. The seating arrangement should ensure adequate social distancing between patrons as far as feasible.

e. Contactless mode of ordering and digital mode of payment (using e-wallets) to be encouraged.

f. Tables to be sanitized each time customer leaves.

g. In the kitchen, the staff should follow social distancing norms at work place.

Gaming Arcades shall remain closed.

Children Play Areas shall remain closed.

Cinema halls inside shopping malls shall remain closed.

In case of a suspect or confirmed case in the premises:

a. Place the ill person in a room or area where they are isolated from others.

b. Provide a mask/face cover till such time he/she is examined by a doctor.

c. Immediately inform the nearest medical facility (hospital/clinic) or call the state or district helpline.

d. A risk assessment will be undertaken by the designated public health authority (district RRT/treating physician) and accordingly further action be initiated regarding management of case, his/her contacts and need for disinfection.

e. Disinfection of the premises to be taken up if the person is found positive.

