Lockdown 5.0 LIVE Updates: Unlock 1.0 to play out differently in most states

India Lockdown 5.0 LIVE Updates: Arun, a factory worker, walks with his family to board a bus from Ghaziabad to Kanpur on Saturday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) India Lockdown 5.0 LIVE Updates: Arun, a factory worker, walks with his family to board a bus from Ghaziabad to Kanpur on Saturday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Lockdown 5.0 Guidelines & Rules LIVE Updates: The Centre plans to unlock all the economic activities in a phased manner, beginning with the opening of restaurants and malls on June 8. Though the lockdown 5.0 will last till June 30, it is only in containment zones. Also, the night curfew hours for areas outside these zones have been revised to 9 pm to 5 am from the earlier 7 pm to 7 am.

The unlock 1.0, however, will play out differently in most states as they have been given the freedom to prohibit certain activities if they deem fit. But they cannot water down the Centre guidelines.

On Sunday, a day before lockdown 4.0 expires, Tamil Nadu announced that it would be extending the lockdown till June 30. Though it allowed partial opening up of public transport and allowing more employees at workplaces, Chief Minister Palaniswamy said curbs on religious places, inter-state bus transport, and metro and suburban rail services will continue.

And Delhi is also set to allow salons and barber shops to open. The national capital has 122 active containment zone so there will be minimal activity in many parts of the city, with no movement allowed and essential items delivered at doorsteps.

And Maharashtra is unlikely to allow economic and other activities to resume in one go in Mumbai and other red zones, even outside designated containment zones. As on date, the state has 3,169 containment zones, of which 684 are in Mumbai and 65 are in Pune, the state’s two major hotspots. Thane district has 177 containment zones.