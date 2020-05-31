Follow Us:
Sunday, May 31, 2020
Lockdown 5.0 LIVE Updates: Unlock 1.0 to play out differently in most states

Lockdown 5.0 Guidelines & Rules, Coronavirus India Lockdown Unlock 1.0 Guidelines LIVE News Updates: The unlock 1.0, however, will play out differently in most states as they have been given the freedom to prohibit certain activities if they deem fit. But they cannot water down the Centre guidelines.

By: Express Web Desk | Chandigarh, Chennai, Haryana, Karnataka, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Patna, Pune | Updated: May 31, 2020 12:37:33 pm
India lockdown 5.0. State guidelines for lockdown 5.0, Unlock 1.0, Centre guidelines for fifth phase, Tami Nadu extends lockdown, States lockdown extension, Indian express India Lockdown 5.0 LIVE Updates: Arun, a factory worker, walks with his family to board a bus from Ghaziabad to Kanpur on Saturday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Lockdown 5.0 Guidelines & Rules LIVE Updates: The Centre plans to unlock all the economic activities in a phased manner, beginning with the opening of restaurants and malls on June 8. Though the lockdown 5.0 will last till June 30, it is only in containment zones. Also, the night curfew hours for areas outside these zones have been revised to 9 pm to 5 am from the earlier 7 pm to 7 am.

The unlock 1.0, however, will play out differently in most states as they have been given the freedom to prohibit certain activities if they deem fit. But they cannot water down the Centre guidelines.

On Sunday, a day before lockdown 4.0 expires, Tamil Nadu announced that it would be extending the lockdown till June 30. Though it allowed partial opening up of public transport and allowing more employees at workplaces, Chief Minister Palaniswamy said curbs on religious places, inter-state bus transport, and metro and suburban rail services will continue.

And Delhi is also set to allow salons and barber shops to open. The national capital has 122 active containment zone so there will be minimal activity in many parts of the city, with no movement allowed and essential items delivered at doorsteps.

And Maharashtra is unlikely to allow economic and other activities to resume in one go in Mumbai and other red zones, even outside designated containment zones. As on date, the state has 3,169 containment zones, of which 684 are in Mumbai and 65 are in Pune, the state’s two major hotspots. Thane district has 177 containment zones.

India lockdown 5.0 LIVE updates: Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have announced the extension of lockdown till June 30; Follow Coronavirus India Lockdown guidelines LIVE News Updates here

12:37 (IST)31 May 2020
Amarinder Singh indicates community spread, extends lockdown in Punjab
Indicating community spread of Covid-19 in Punjab, CM Amarinder Singh Saturday announced extension of lockdown in the state for another four weeks till June 30. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Indicating community spread of Covid-19 in Punjab, CM Amarinder Singh Saturday announced extension of lockdown in the state for another four weeks till June 30. “We had 23 new cases on Friday and 19 cases on Saturday which did not have a travel or contact history. These are the dangers of stage three of the virus. We have go be careful and cautious,” he said.

The CM added that lockdown 5.0 will be with more relaxations and the state was waiting for the guidelines from Centre to ease down the lockdown further. “We have allowed most of the activities from 7 am to 7 pm and the 7 pm to 7 am curfew was imposed by Centre. They will announce the guidelines tomorrow and then we will make our announcements.”

12:35 (IST)31 May 2020
lockdown, lockdown 5, lockdown 5.0 guidelines, unlock 1 guidelines, lockdown nws, lockdown 5 guidelines, india lockdown, lockdown in india, lockdown rules, lockdown 5.0 rules, lockdown rules in india, india lockdown guidelines, maharashtra lockdown, mha guidelines, mha guidelines lockdown 5.0, lockdown 5.0 guidelines mha, mha guidelines lockdown 5.0 india, lockdown new guidelines, tamil nadu lockdown, lockdown in india, lockdown 5.0 latest news, lockdown news, lockdown extension in india Lockdown 5.0 Guidelines & Rules LIVE Updates: The deserted look of Mumbai iconic monuments like CSMT, Hutatma Chowk, Marine Drive’s Queens Necklace, and Gateway of India. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Lockdown 5.0 Guidelines & Rules LIVE Updates:

The MHA guidelines issued on Saturday said schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions would be re-opened in consultation with states and Union Territories in Phase II. It has suggested states may, in turn, hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders and provide feedback to the Centre. “…a decision on the reopening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July 2020,” the guidelines said.

Some activities will continue to remain prohibited, though. These include international air travel of passengers; operation of Metro Rail; cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places; and, social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions/ and other large congregations. “In Phase III, dates for their opening will be decided based on assessment of the situation,” the guidelines said.

