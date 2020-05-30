Lockdown 5.0: Malls, restaurants to open next week, no restriction on inter-state movement

Inter-state movement of persons and goods have been allowed in the new guidelines, but states will regulate. In pic: Delhi Ghaziabad border Inter-state movement of persons and goods have been allowed in the new guidelines, but states will regulate. In pic: Delhi Ghaziabad border

A day before the fourth phase of a nationwide lockdown is lifted, the Ministry of Home Affairs Saturday issued fresh guidelines for the phased re-opening of all activities outside containment zones for the next one month.

Starting June 8, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, and religious places will be allowed to open. Night curfew will continue, however, the time has been relaxed from 7 pm- 7 am to 9 pm-5 am.

The Centre has also allowed for unrestricted movement of persons and goods inter and intra-state in the first phase of the reopening. “No separate permission/approval or e-permit will be required for such movements”. However, states have been allowed to regulate the movement of persons based on “reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation.”

Schools, higher education institutions and coaching institutions will not re-open in June, the order stated, adding that dates for reopening of the education institutions will be decided in July, after consulting the state governments.

Dates for their opening of International air travel of passengers, operation of Metro Rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks etc will be decided based on assessment of the situation in phase three of the reopening.

Lockdown restrictions will continue in all containment zones till June 30, and only essential services will be allowed in the time being. States and Union Territories may also identify Buffer Zones outside the Containment Zones where new cases are more likely to occur. Within the buffer zones, restrictions as considered necessary may be put in place by the District authorities.

