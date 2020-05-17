Lockdown 4.0: These are the national directives that will come into force from tomorrow

The Centre on Sunday extended the ongoing countrywide lockdown till May 31. The Centre on Sunday extended the ongoing countrywide lockdown till May 31.

The Centre on Sunday extended the ongoing countrywide lockdown to combat the spread of Covid-19 till May 31 while issuing a nine-page guidelines listing the dos and don’ts during lockdown 4.0. Several relaxations have been allowed, including inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses and opening of sports complexes and stadiums. Highlights of lockdown 4.0 guidelines

The Union Home Ministry also issued national directives for Covid-19, making wearing of face cover mandatory in public and work places, spitting being liable for fine and banning consumption of liquor, pan, gutkha in public places.

Besides, prohibition on all public gatherings, closure of schools, malls and restaurants, and suspension of flight and Metro services will remain in force till May 31. All domestic, international air travel of passengers, except domestic air ambulance, will remain prohibited. Metro rail services, schools, colleges will remain closed till May end.

Here are the national directives for Covid-19 management:

