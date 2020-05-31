Lockdown 4.0 proved disastrous for Haryana’s border districts; Gurgaon, Faridabad worst hit

Haryana has already banned entry into four districts bordering Delhi for people coming from the national capital. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Haryana has already banned entry into four districts bordering Delhi for people coming from the national capital. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

As the lockdown 4.0 is due to end on Sunday, Haryana’s four districts bordering National Capital Territory of Delhi witnessed the maximum number of cases during these 12 days. The district of Gurgaon is the worst hit by recording a four-time increase in the number of active Covid patients since May 18 when the lockdown 4.0 began. The increase in terms of total number of Covid patients found in Gurgaon during the same period was more than three times. During the same period, Haryana’s total count of Covid cases too increased more than two times.

On the evening of May 18, Haryana’s total count of Covid patients reached 928 out of which 316 were active patients. However, on the evening of May 30, the total count of Covid patients crossed 1,923 with more than 932 active patients. Also, the rise in number of Covid patients impacted the state’s recovery rate that dipped from 64.44 per cent on May 18 to 50.49 on May 30.

The situation in Delhi’s border districts in Haryana continues to get worse. As a result, the Haryana government has once again tightened its borders with Delhi, especially in the four districts of Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar. Nobody except for the exempted categories is allowed to cross Haryana’s borders.

Gurgaon district, which is the worst hit apparently due to its proximity with Delhi, has got more than 415 cases barely in the last six days, taking its total number of Covid patients to 677 on May 30. The number of active Covid patients in Gurgaon was 450 on May 30 even while 224 patients had recovered and were discharged from hospitals. In fact, the Covid case doubling rate in Haryana too dipped from 18 to 11 days in the last one week.

When the lockdown 4.0 began on May 18, the number of active cases in four border districts was Gurgaon (97), Faridabad (67), Sonipat (43) and Jhajjar (37). However, on May 30 a day before the lockdown 4.0 comes to an end, the number of active patients in these districts was recorded at Gurgaon (450), Faridabad (178), Sonipat (52) and Jhajjar (5).

In terms of Covid deaths, Faridabad is the worst hit with eight out of 20 deaths taking place in the district, followed by three deaths each in Gurgaon and Panipat, two in Ambala and one each in Sonipat, Jind, Karnal and Rohtak districts.

Even while the Covid cases continue to witness a spike, the Union Government on Saturday issued fresh guidelines to be implemented from June 1 onwards for phased reopening of activities outside containment zones.

“Based on these guidelines, Haryana also plans to open religious places, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services and shopping malls from June 8. However, it shall be done gradually, in phases, and after due discussion with the Union Government. As far as schools, colleges and educational/ training/ coaching institutions are concerned, the state also plans for a graded opening of these places after July based on consultation with the Union Government,” a senior officer told The Indian Express.

As on the evening of May 30, Haryana’s total count of Covid patients touched 1,923. These included 971 patients who have already recovered and have been discharged from hospitals and 932 active patients admitted to various hospitals across the state.

Judicial officer, 15 others quarantined after rape accused tests positive

A judicial officer and at least 15 others were asked to quarantine themselves in Hisar after a rape accused turned positive for coronavirus. The accused was produced in the court of JMIC on May 28 while his test report came on May 29.

“Since the COVID-19 test report of the said accused has been received as ‘POSITIVE’, so as per the advice of the doctors of Civil Hospital, Hisar and taking precautionary measures, Judicial Magistrate Ist Class, Hisar in whose court the accused was produced on 28.05.2020 and the working staff and Naib Court attached with the aforesaid Court, Assistant Public Prosecutor, Advocate of the accused have been advised to exercise home quarantine for 14 days from today under guidance of the doctors,” District and Sessions Judge Hisar said in a note sent to the HC and different authorities in Hisar.

One of the persons, who has been asked to quarantine himself, told The Indian Express that the accused was sent to judicial custody. “The accused has to be brought to court for the purpose of remand as the accused’s signature is to be taken. I cannot say whether there was any direct contact with the person but there was indirect contact — the remand papers went from one hand to another. The distance was maintained otherwise.”

Besides the judicial officer, reader, stenographers, ahlmad, an assistant public prosecutor and other court staff have been asked to home quarantine. The courtroom, retiring room of the judicial officer, ahlmad room and steno rooms on Saturday were ordered to remain closed till further orders.

The SHO of Women Police Station, Inspector Bimla Devi, said the accused was arrested on May 27 but the the rape pertains to December 2019. “His samples were taken on May 27 and the report came on May 29. Some four-five police officials have been asked to quarantine as a precautionary measure,” she said.

DGP (Prisons) K Selvaraj told The Indian Express that the new inmates are isolated on admission to jail. “All new inmates are quarantined for 14 days. Those who had come in contact with the person are getting tested and have been quarantined,” Selvaraj said.

The DGP (Prisons) added that there have been previous instances too of newly admitted prisoners testing positive. “We get the results a day or two after they are tested and they are shifted to hospital whenever they test positive. The contacts, including staff and inmates, are kept in quarantine till we get test results,” he said, adding that jails in Sirsa, Hisar, Sonipat, Faridabad and Gurgaon have witnessed such cases.

