Lockdown 3.0 Ends Today: States seek more say, want to open up further

A health worker screening visitors at a hospital in Shimla on Saturday. (Photo: Pradeep Kumar) A health worker screening visitors at a hospital in Shimla on Saturday. (Photo: Pradeep Kumar)

HARYANA

Haryana has suggested to Centre that all shops in main markets and shopping complexes should be allowed to open in the Lockdown 4.0 beginning May 18, irrespective of the zone. However, the curbs in containment zones should continue, the state government has suggested to the Centre. The shopping malls, multiplexes, educational institutes will continue to remain shut. Haryana government has also suggested that if the Metro operations of DMRC are allowed to resume, it should have some restrictions, including allowing only people with Metro Smart cards. Salons and optical shops may also be allowed to open on alternate days. Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has supported restarting of domestic flights as well as opening of schools and universities.

PUNJAB

From May 18, there will be no curfew in the state, but the lockdown will be there till May 31, said chief minister Amarinder Singh. He indicated the resumption of limited public transport services and the “maximum possible relaxation” in the non-containment zones from May 18. The containment zones will be sealed to enable the resumption of shops and small businesses in non-containment areas, the CM announced, adding that lockdown details will be announced by Monday after going through Centre’s guidelines. The chief minister said the state government has asked the Union government for a simpler categorisation of containment zones.

ASSAM

The Assam government has recommended to the Centre to extend the Covid-19 lockdown by two more weeks. “In addition, we have submitted to the Centre our view on how lockdown should be implemented in Assam,” Sonowal said. State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the government told the Centre that it does not want to follow the concept of classification by zones — red, orange or green — and rather go by localised containment zones.

BIHAR

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has demanded extension of lockdown till May-end as Covid case continues to surge. He has asked the Centre to augment the testing capacity to 10,000 samples per day from 2,200.

RAJASTHAN

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has suggested that after lockdown 3.0, the states should get to decide the zones and restrictions.

KERALA

Kerala wants to resume intra-state passenger trains, domestic flights within state, metro rail service, intra-district public transport, auto-taxi and restaurant services when the third phase of lockdown ends on May 17, said the state government in its suggestions to the Prime Minister. Kerala is also planning to open liquor outlets and allow dining at restaurants maintaining social distancing.

TAMIL NADU

The government has requested the Centre not to resume regular air, rail services till May 31, except special trains for migrants. Sources said gyms, cinemas, malls and religious centre centres will remain closed in the state till further orders. Indicating that the state is likely to extend the lockdown till May 31, all public places such as parks and beaches also will be closed till this month-end, barring exceptions for industries and some individual shops.

WEST BENGAL

After participating in the video conferencing with Prime Minister, Mamata Banerjee announced that the State Government will divide the Red Zone in three parts.

TELANGANA

The Telangana government has issued orders permitting shops and establishments dealing with automobiles and their spare-parts, air-conditioners and air-coolers in the red zone to remain open in Hyderabad and municipal bodies. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had said lockdown in the state would continue as it is.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.