‘Locals, truckers and God saved us for six days in 4-ft snow’

People being rescued in a helicopter from Chhatru on Friday. (Express photo) People being rescued in a helicopter from Chhatru on Friday. (Express photo)

Little did Arvind Mohan of Delhi know when he started his first bike expedition to Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh on September 20, along with his two friends, that he would have to remain stuck at Chhatru, 82 km from Manali, amidst four-five-feet snow for six days following incessant rain from last Saturday to Monday.

He was one of the 100 stranded who were airlifted on Friday by five choppers of the Indian Air Force. All praised the local people and truckers, besides thanking God for saving them from the worst.

Mohan, along with his friends Aashil and Piyush, all employees in an aviation company, had reached Koksar ahead of Manali on September 21 and started for Spiti on September 22 morning when the rain started and after a 7-km ride, snow started falling. “Within few hours it was four-five-feet snow all around,” said Mohan.

“We are really grateful to the Indian Air Force, but first of all, we are indebted to a couple who saved the lives of around 25 people by giving us shelter in a small eight-by-eight tent at Chhatru, 82 km from Manali, towards Spiti,” said Mohan, who is in his early 20s.

“They treated us like their own kids and apart from serving one-time food, which was already scarce, they provided us warm water and garlic to keep our lungs clear so that we could breath properly,” shared Morhan.

From Sunday till Friday morning they were at the same tent.

“Because of heavy snowfall, I had severe breathing problem and I thought I will not survive, then I climbed 3 km above yesterday (Thursday) to call my father, that too for 30 seconds as there was no network at Chhatru,” said he.

Aashil, who had around 10 expeditions before to Himachal and Uttarakhand, said that for the first time he had such an experience and that too in September, which is considered the safest period to venture out in Lahaul-Spiti.

“It’s both a nightmare as well as a life lesson on how to survive in worst conditions,” said Piyush, adding that he doesn’t want to see snow in his life again.

Amita and Sulekha, along with 10 of their family members, had to spend five days in a tempo traveller, which they had hired for a Ladhkh trip from September 17.

“We were coming back to Manali side after completing the Ladakh trip but as we reached Baralacha towards Lahaul, heavy rain and snowfall started on September 22. We were stuck there and had to remain inside our vehicle for the next six days. Food items with us and a small LPG cylinder came to our rescue. We could cook Maggi and serve it to our four children,” said Sulekha who was waiting for her son to return as he was to come in the second sortie. “Passing every second was like a hell for us there in a vehicle,” added Amita.

“This is our first and last trip to any hill station,” said she, adding that only God saved them in a vehicle.

Deepak Sibgla, a Punjab Mandi Board employee from Ludhiana, thanked truckers for saving him and his brother-in-law Mehul for the first four days from last Saturday to Wednesday and then they walked in snow to a transient camp of army in Persiaon in Lahaul.

Sufiyan Rehman, operation head of Deyor Camps, which had been organising bike expeditions for the past three years, was also stuck, along with 38 people from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. He managed to send half of the members via bus when the border road organisation cleared the snow and the remaining were airlifted. It was his ninth and last trip of this season.

Also a large number of labours, hailing from Nepal, working on road construction sites were airlifted on Friday as one Mehpal claimed that his brother’s wife Rekha was still missing.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App