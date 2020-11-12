Local trains resume services in Bengal after seven months

At Bidhannagar Road railway station in Kolkata on Wednesday, as local train services resumed in West Bengal. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

West Bengal resumed local train services on Wednesday, more than seven months after they were stopped because of the Covid-triggered national lockdown.

Rail authorities said all SOPs were followed, and passengers were also seen wearing masks.

Eastern Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Nikhil Chakraborty told The Indian Express, “Passengers were happy with the arrangements, many expressed their gratitude to Railways. Till 5 pm, we sold 2.8 lakh tickets…”

South Eastern Railway officials said till 4 pm 50 trains were operated and 11,000 tickets were sold. “Everything was smooth and favourable today. No heavy rush was seen though office hours saw more crowd, but there were fewer passengers than normal days. Passengers were quite disciplined,” South Eastern Railways CPRO Sanjay Ghosh told The Indian Express.

However, many passengers had a mixed response to the arrangements in place, while a few were happy to see trains running after months. Some passengers said increasing the number of trains might make it easier to maintain social distance.

“We are doing a review meeting daily and analysing the footfall, the number of trains are decided based on that,” said Ghosh.

