Local train fares hiked to deter unnecessary travel, says Railways

This fare hike is not applicable to suburban trains.

The fares of local passenger trains have been hiked marginally to discourage unnecessary travel, since “Covid is still around,” the Railways Ministry said Wednesday.

The national transporter recently started short-distance passenger trains, like Electric Multiple Units, the fares for which have been now kept on a par with unreserved class of long-distance mail/express trains for the same distance, as a special provision.

“Railways would like to inform that these slightly higher fares for passenger and other short distance trains had been introduced to discourage people from avoidable travels… Covid is still around… Little higher price is to be seen as a pro-active measure of Railways to prevent crowding in trains and stop Covid from spreading,” the statement said.