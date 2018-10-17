Local polls in Kashmir end with 4.2 per cent turnout in final phase

People wait to cast their vote at a polling station in Srinagar on Tuesday. (Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) People wait to cast their vote at a polling station in Srinagar on Tuesday. (Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

The Valley saw a marginal increase in the voter turnout on the last day of municipal polls — from 3.5 per cent in the third phase to 4.2 per cent recorded in the fourth. No votes were cast in the five municipal bodies of south Kashmir and Pattan in north Kashmir while Srinagar and Ganderbal in central Kashmir recorded 4 and 11.3 per cent turnout, respectively.

While the poll percentage in the Valley has remained dismal so far, the situation has remained peaceful in the four phases barring a few incidents of stone-pelting.

Like the first three phases of municipal polls, the polling stations in Srinagar and Ganderbal received occasional voters on Tuesday.

Only 9,678 votes were polled of the 2,42,122 registered voters in the 24 wards of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation that went to polls on Tuesday, a marginal increase from the second and third phase with a 4 per cent poll percentage.

None of the 11,265 registered voters turned up at the polling booth at Soura on the city outskirts. Only 34 votes were cast in the nearby Buchpora ward which has 9,844 registered voters.

“It is a very difficult choice to go against the general trend,” said a woman voter. “I still came out to vote because one of the candidates is my relative.”

At several places in the city, voters threw stones at photojournalists. “Just get out of here,” shouted a voter outside a polling booth in Shalimar. “You make us vulnerable by showing our faces.”

J-K Police and paramilitary forces stopped journalists from entering most of the polling booths despite them being in possession of valid identity cards from the Chief Electoral Officer.

Twelve of the 13 wards went to polls in the Ganderbal Municipal Committee, with 956 of the 8,491 registered voters casting their vote on Tuesday. Five candidates were elected unopposed.

No voting took place in the five municipal bodies in south Kashmir. No candidate had filed nomination for 12 wards while five candidates were elected unopposed in the 17 wards of Pampore municipal committee. In neighbouring Khrew, there were no candidates for the 13 wards.

In Pulwama, 11 of the 13 wards were blank while the candidates of two wards were elected unopposed. In Shopian, no candidate filed his nomination for 12 wards while candidates won unopposed in the remaining five wards. In Dooru, 17 candidates won unopposed while one ward remained vacant as no candidate had filed nomination.

No votes were cast for north Kashmir’s Pattan Municipal Committee as candidates won unopposed in 12 of the 13 wards and no nominations were submitted for the remaining.

“Final phase of urban and local body election has concluded in valley peacefully,” J-K Police tweeted. “We thank citizens for helping us in keeping their neighbourhood peaceful”.Polls

