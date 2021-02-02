Local police was ‘unaware’ of activities at Banur marriage palace

District police was allegedly not aware of the gambling racket being operated out of New Life Hotel and Party Hall, which was busted by the Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) of Punjab. (Representational)

The District police was allegedly not aware of the gambling racket being operated out of New Life Hotel and Party Hall, which was busted by the Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) of Punjab on Sunday.

On a visit to the hall, it was found to be open. However, some people present on the spot did not allow anyone to enter. “We cannot allow anyone to enter the hall. You can talk to our owner,” said a man present outside.

The people who were living near the marriage palace, however, pointed questions on the local police as nobody ever came to check the palace.

“Yes, we came to know that the police had raided the place and arrested many people from here. It was going on for long, but the local police did not take any action. How could people hold parties till late night despite strict guidelines?” asked a man on the condition of anonymity.

The police had arrested 70 people, including 10 women and recovered around Rs 8 lakh during the raid. The marriage palace is located just near Banur overbridge and is not far from the city.

A man living nearby said that he used to hear loud music sometimes but felt that it was party going on. “Yes, I saw many vehicles parked outside in the past. I thought it was a marriage function. It is strange that the local police did not know about it,” he said.