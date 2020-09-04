Local body polls Delimitation exercise held in Gujarat

The five muncipal corporations that have been included are Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vado-dara and Bhavnagar. (Representational)

Before the crucial local body polls in Gujarat, the State Election Commission (SEC) has carried out a delimitation exercise that covered five municipal corporations, six municipalities, 16 district panchayats and 29 taluka panchayats.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the SEC stated that the exercise based on the 2011 census covered all geographical areas of local bodies that have undergone changes since 2015.

The five muncipal corporations that have been included are Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vado-dara and Bhavnagar, and the six muncipalities are Navsari-Vijal-pur, Porbandar-Chaya, Morbi, Savarkundla, Petlad and Suren-dranagar-Dhudrej-Vadhvan.

