Local body polls: Among BJP candidates for Surat, a pregnant woman too

BJP's ticket for contesting in local body elections in Surat has been given to Rajashree Maisurya.

BJP’s list of candidates for the upcoming local body elections in Surat has the name of a pregnant woman too.

Rajashree Maisurya (37), who is six-months-pregnant, has been given ticket to contest the polls from ward number 14.

A resident of Matawadi area in Varachha, Rajashree Maisurya said, “I have never thought of getting a ticket to contest, as there were many heavyweights in the queue… Even at this critical situation, I will work hard for my victory.” She also has a five-year-old daughter.

Her husband Satish Maisurya, who runs digital printing business said, “This is a sign of good luck of the new member who is going to come to our family. We all are happy… I will campaign for my wife.”