Local body polls: Among BJP candidates for Surat, a pregnant woman too

BJP’s list of candidates for the upcoming local body elections in Surat has the name of a pregnant woman too.
Rajashree Maisurya (37), who is six-months-pregnant, has been given ticket to contest the polls from ward number 14.
A resident of Matawadi area in Varachha, Rajashree Maisurya said, “I have never thought of getting a ticket to contest, as there were many heavyweights in the queue… Even at this critical situation, I will work hard for my victory.” She also has a five-year-old daughter.
Her husband Satish Maisurya, who runs digital printing business said, “This is a sign of good luck of the new member who is going to come to our family. We all are happy… I will campaign for my wife.”
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.