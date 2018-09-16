Local bodies will link Swachh Bharat project to environment, health: Fadnavis

All the municipal corporations, councils and Nagar Panchayats have been entrusted with the task of implementing the programme in a time-bound manner, Fadnavis said.(File) All the municipal corporations, councils and Nagar Panchayats have been entrusted with the task of implementing the programme in a time-bound manner, Fadnavis said.(File)

The state government has decided to link the Cleanliness Mission to environment, health and hygiene.

CM Devendra Fadnavis Saturday said, “The state government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to interlink the Swachhta Abhiyan with cleanliness, environment, health and hygiene. The role of local bodies is important in taking ahead the project for which we have drawn a date-wise plan as we move to the level next.”

All the municipal corporations, councils and Nagar Panchayats have been entrusted with the task of implementing the programme in a time-bound manner, he said.

The project includes making the state open defecation free, scientific disposal and solid waste management and sewage water treatment. The emphasis on sewage water treatment is to ensure clean rivers in state.

The CM said, “The municipal corporations, councils and panchayat samitis have been given the plan which would be implemented in a time-bound manner. It will be monitored by the divisional commissioners and district collectors. We are determined to make Maharashtra more clean and environment-friendly. Our focus is on bringing wellness through better health and hygiene.”

