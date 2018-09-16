Follow Us:
Local bodies will link Swachh Bharat project to environment, health: Fadnavis

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: September 16, 2018 2:05:50 am
The chief minister's announcement came a day after the community leaders demanded the withdrawal of criminal cases registered against the protesters.

The state government has decided to link the Cleanliness Mission to environment, health and hygiene.

CM Devendra Fadnavis Saturday said, “The state government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to interlink the Swachhta Abhiyan with cleanliness, environment, health and hygiene. The role of local bodies is important in taking ahead the project for which we have drawn a date-wise plan as we move to the level next.”

The project includes making the state open defecation free, scientific disposal and solid waste management and sewage water treatment. The emphasis on sewage water treatment is to ensure clean rivers in state.

The CM said, “The municipal corporations, councils and panchayat samitis have been given the plan which would be implemented in a time-bound manner. It will be monitored by the divisional commissioners and district collectors. We are determined to make Maharashtra more clean and environment-friendly. Our focus is on bringing wellness through better health and hygiene.”

