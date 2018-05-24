Uttar Pradesh: Local BJP leader arrested on rape charges

The BJP leader was arrested on Tuesday after a 32-year-old woman alleged he had sexually assaulted her in a lodge in Sigra area. (Representational Image) The BJP leader was arrested on Tuesday after a 32-year-old woman alleged he had sexually assaulted her in a lodge in Sigra area. (Representational Image)

A local BJP leader was arrested for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of offering her a job in Varanasi on Tuesday. Kanhaiya Lal Mishra, the former president of the BJP’s Bhadohi district unit, was arrested on Tuesday after a 32-year-old woman alleged he had sexually assaulted her in a lodge in Sigra area. “A case has been registered under sections of rape and threatening against Lal and he has been arrested. Investigations are underway,” IG Varanasi Deepak Ratan said.

The alleged incident occurred late afternoon on Monday. Police said the woman alleged in her complaint that Lal had asked her to visit him in a lodge where he said his relatives would discuss work options with her. The woman, a native of West Bengal, had got in touch with Lal through a relative of hers, police said. Police said she was sent for a medical examination on Monday the results of which are awaited and her statement was recorded before a magistrate on Tuesday.

“The woman went in willingly but she alleged that only Lal was present in the room. There he sexually assaulted her after which she raised an alarm. We registered a case in Sigra police station immediately,” a senior police officer said.

BJP Varanasi zonal chief Mahesh Chandra said, “This incident is condemnable and there is no place for such people in the BJP. Lal does not hold any post in the party and police are investigating the case thoroughly.”

