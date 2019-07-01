Local agencies play bigger role in disaster response: Additional Secy to PM Modi

Local authorities and agencies play a far bigger role in response to disasters than Central agencies and therefore they must be strengthened, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister, P K Mishra, said on Sunday.

Advertising

Addressing the valedictory session of a two-day conference on disaster management organised by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Mishra said, “Having been associated with the conceptualisation of NDRF, I am delighted to see that since its inception more than 10 years ago, NDRF has established itself as a dependable, respected and trusted response force…. But we must realise that however strong the NDRF becomes, it cannot be a substitute for local response capacities,” he said.

The NDRF, he said, can be a source of inspiration. “It can also guide capacity development of local response organisations, but it cannot replace them.”

Highlighting the importance of keeping abreast with technology, Mishra said, “Artificial intelligence, sensor technologies, robotics, etc, hold huge promise in making our disaster response system more efficient and effective. There is a need for at least a group of individuals to continuously scan the horizon, anticipate what is coming next on the technology front, and ensure that we are future-ready.”