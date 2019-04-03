LoC tension: Army destroys seven Pakistan posts

The Indian Army on Tuesday destroyed seven Pakistani military posts across the Line of Control in retaliation to the continued ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops for a fifth day, Army officials said. The Pakistani posts were in Rakhchakri and Rawalkot areas of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), they said. Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a release said that three of its soldiers were killed and one of them was injured by the Indian Army.

Three Indian villagers were also injured and cross-LoC trade at Chakkan Da Bagh was suspended on Tuesday, as Pakistani troops continued targeting forward Indian positions and civilian areas with artillery, mortars and small arms.

Defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said that Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire vilation by “shelling with artillery, mortars and firing of small arms along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district around 11.30 am. Later in the evening, around 5 pm, they started mortar shelling and small arms fire along the LoC in Poonch district’s Shahpur and Kerni sectors.” The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, he added.

All educational institutions falling within 5 km from LoC, which remained closed in Poonch district during the day, will also remain closed on Wednesday in view of the cross-border shelling. —With PTI

Note verbale sent over 10 civilians imprisoned in Pakistan

New Delhi: India on Tuesday sent a diplomatic note to Pakistan demanding the immediate release and repatriation of 10 Indian civilian prisoners lodged in Pakistani jails who have completed their sentence, sources said. The Ministry of External Affairs sent the note verbale to the Pakistan High Commission, conveying India’s “deep concern over the long pending release” and repatriation of Indian prisoners held in Pakistani custody despite completion of sentence and nationality confirmation. —ENS