Heavy firing by Pakistan on Indian posts along LOC in J&K; Army retaliates

Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling at forward Indian posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor, Nowshera and Mendhar areas on Tuesday evening.

Advertising

Pointing out that the shelling was heavy, sources said that it restarted after a brief lull of less than 12 hours as earlier the Pakistani troops had resorted to unprovoked small arms fire and mortar shelling in Poonch’s Gulpur area from 12 midnight to 1.30 am Tuesday.

While in adjoining Rajouri district’s Nowshera sector, Pakistani troops have been resorting to mortar shelling and small arms fire for past many days, the ceasefire violation in Akhnoor sector came after nearly three months.

The Indian army was retaliating at all the places, sources added.

Advertising

Sources said that Pakistani Rangers suddenly opened unprovoked small arms fire in Kananchak area forcing BSF to retaliate. One Ranger was killed, sources said, adding that exchange of fire was going on.