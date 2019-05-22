Army jawan killed, seven injured in IED explosion along LoC in Poonch district

Toggle Menu
Details of the explosion are awaited, but official sources said that the injured have been rushed to Command Hospital at Udhampur.

The Armymen are reportedly part of a patrol team in the area. (Representational Image)

An army soldier was killed and seven others injured in an IED explosion Wednesday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Dehri Dabasi area in Mendhar, which lies in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. The Armymen are reportedly part of a patrol team in the area.

The explosion comes a day ahead of counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections.

In a separate encounter this morning in Gopalpora village in Kulgam district of South Kashmir, two militants were killed, the J&K Police said. Their identities and affiliations are being ascertained.

