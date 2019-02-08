Lobbyist Deepak Talwar has links with Vijay Mallya, ED tells court

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday claimed before a Delhi court that corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar has links with fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya in a money laundering case.

The development came when the ED was arguing for extended custody of Talwar, who was arrested from IGI Airport on January 31 this year.

Special Judge S S Mann extended ED’s custody of Talwar till February 12 after the agency said he was to be confronted with his son who is currently abroad and has been summoned by the agency.

“Investigation has revealed his links with Vijay Mallya, when both the said persons were evading the process of law and the investigation on the said aspect is ongoing for determining the trail of the tainted money in the instant case. We also found that Mallya had sent an email to Talwar,” ED Special Public Prosecutor D P Singh told the court.

The ED claims, “Talwar allegedly got kickbacks for favouring various private airlines substantially, causing loss to Air India. As part of the conspiracy, Air India was made to give-up profit-making routes and profit -making timings in favour of national and international domestic and foreign private airlines”.

Defence counsel Tanvir Ahmad Mir argued, “The ED argues that they have a new material but it is basically an old complaint. You cannot play bluff with the court, they are basically photocopies”.