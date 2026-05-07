Loans, votes and AI: Bihar Cabinet goes big as Tejashwi Yadavflags debt crisis

Permission to secure a $500 million (Rs 4,700 crore) World Bank loan for urban economic zones, approval for e-voting in civic body polls, AI systems for legislators and officials, and a Rs 174 crore Ganga erosion control project were among the key decisions taken by the Bihar Cabinet on Monday amid Opposition backlash over the state’s fiscal management.

At a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary — the third since he assumed office — the government approved an in-principle proposal to secure a $500 million World Bank loan for strengthening select urban centres and promoting integrated urban economic zones across the state. It also cleared e-voting for the 2026 municipal elections to facilitate remote voting for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, those suffering from serious illnesses, and voters residing away from their place of registration.