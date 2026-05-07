Loans, votes and AI: Bihar Cabinet goes big as Tejashwi Yadavflags debt crisis

Permission to secure a $500 million (Rs 4,700 crore) World Bank loan for urban economic zones, approval for e-voting in civic body polls, AI systems for legislators and officials, and a Rs 174 crore Ganga erosion control project were among the key decisions taken by the Bihar Cabinet on Monday amid Opposition backlash over the state’s fiscal management.
At a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary — the third since he assumed office — the government approved an in-principle proposal to secure a $500 million World Bank loan for strengthening select urban centres and promoting integrated urban economic zones across the state. It also cleared e-voting for the 2026 municipal elections to facilitate remote voting for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, those suffering from serious illnesses, and voters residing away from their place of registration.
The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Hyderabad, has been selected as the implementing agency at an estimated cost of Rs 31.45 lakh, including GST.
In a push for technology adoption in governance, the Cabinet approved a proposal to provide structured AI-governance training to members of both Houses of the state legislature as well as government officials and employees. The training will be conducted through empanelled reputed institutions under provisions of the Bihar Finance (Amendment) Rules, 2024.
The Cabinet also cleared multiple erosion control projects along the Ganga river with a combined outlay of over Rs 174 crore, and land allotments for Kendriya Vidyalayas in Arwal and Sheikhpura districts. To strengthen judicial capacity, it approved creation of 18 non-gazetted posts for additional courts in Darbhanga and Madhubani to ensure faster disposal of cases under the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016.
The Cabinet also approved a proposal enabling state government employees and pensioners to avail advance salary or pension and loans through banks and financial institutions.
RJD Working President and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav has recently targeted the Bihar NDA government, alleging that the state is under a debt burden of over Rs 4 lakh crore”. He has accused the government of having no money in the treasury and claimed that essential payments such as social security pensions, student credits and employee salaries are being delayed.
Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance.
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