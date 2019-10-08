Loan sharks booked on harassment complaints

Two separate police complaints have been filed about textile traders being harassed by loan sharks – one by the wife of a textile trader who has gone missing and another by a trader himself fed up of being leeched of his assets.

Both complaints were filed at Salabatpura police station Sunday.

Advertising

In the first incident, Sanjaykumar Bucha (42), a resident of Ratnavirat society, New City Light, who runs a textile trading shop on Ring road in Metro textile market, had taken loan of Rs 30 lakh from one Raju Khated in 2012 at the rate of 3 per cent interest. Over time, Bucha paid Rs 2 crore with interest, and yet the financier demanded more, police said. Khated also allegedly forced Bucha to sign over documents of his residential flat and textile shop, and also snatched his Audi car.

On Saturday, Khated demanded Rs 1 crore and threatened to burn Bucha and his family members alive, police said. Fed up, Bucha contacted Salabatpura police Sunday evening and lodged a complaint. Inspector M V Kikani said, “We have registered offences against Raju Khated and launched a hunt to arrest him.”

In the second incident, Himmat Kothari (46), a resident of Puna area in Surat, who runs a textile trading shop in Universal textile market on Ring road and had taken loans from several persons, went missing on Saturday. He had been receiving threats in the past few days, as he was unable to repay the loans, police said.

Advertising

Himmat’s wife Savita tried to contact her husband on the phone and found it switched off. She was aware about the pressure her husband was facing from the loan sharks, and went to his textile shop Saturday, trying to locate him. Meanwhile, the private financers also reached the shop on learning that Himmat had gone underground. Savita managed to assure them that all the money would be returned with interest.

When Himmat did not return by Sunday evening, Savita handed over an application to Salabatpura police seeking an investigation into her husband’s disappearance.

“We are trying to get the call data records of Himmat. Our teams have questioned some of the neighbouring shopkeepers to get more information,” Inspector Kikani said. “At present it is difficult to say anything. Our first priority is to find Himmat, and we are working on all possibilities.”