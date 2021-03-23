Loan moratorium case: Waiver of complete interest not possible, says SC

Refusing to interfere with the government and RBI’s decision to not extend the loan moratorium period beyond Aug 31, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said it cannot do a judicial review of Centre’s financial policy decision unless it is malafide, arbitrary. The apex court said that the waiver of complete interest is not possible as it affects depositors.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan which had reserved its verdict on the batch of pleas on December 17, last year, pronounced the judgment today. The bench said the government and central bank decide on economic policy based on expert opinion and that the court cannot be expected to have economic expertise, and thus cannot decide on the soundness of the economic policy.

The Centre had earlier submitted before the top court that if it were to consider waiving interest on all the loans and advances to all categories of borrowers for the six-month moratorium period announced by RBI in view of COVID-19 pandemic, then the amount foregone would be more than Rs 6 lakh crore.

If the banks were to bear this burden, then it would necessarily wipe out a substantial and a major part of their net worth, rendering most of the lenders unviable and raising a very serious question mark over their very survival, it had said. The government said this was a main reason as to why waiver of interest was not even contemplated and only payment of instalments was deferred.