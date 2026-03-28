LN Mishra case: As CBI opposes re-investigation, focus shifts to Delhi HC

After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently submitted its status report on the 1975 LN Mishra assassination case — recommending against a re-investigation — all eyes are now on the Delhi High Court.

The court is scheduled to hear the family’s counter-arguments on May 18 before taking a final call on whether to order a re-investigation or close the matter, which has lingered for over 51 years. Mishra was Union railway minister when he was assassinated in Samastipur in January 1975. A powerful Congress leader, he was also the elder brother of former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra.

On March 25, the CBI, which led the original probe, submitted its status report before the Delhi High Court’s Division Bench of Justice Pratibha M. Singh and Justice Madhu Jain. The court noted: “It is submitted on behalf of the CBI that the CBI does not support the prayer for re-investigation. The status report of the CBI is taken on record. The Appellants as also the family members of the victim are free to make their submissions in respect thereof…. On behalf of the family members of the victim, the contents of the status report filed by the CBI are objected to”.