Toggle Menu
LJP passes resolution naming Ram Vilas Paswan as party representative in Modi govthttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/ljp-resolution-ram-vilas-paswan-as-party-representative-in-modi-govt-5752608/

LJP passes resolution naming Ram Vilas Paswan as party representative in Modi govt

LJP leader Chirag Paswan told reporters that the party's parliamentary board unanimously passed a resolution to this effect at a meeting attended by all its six MPs and other senior office bearers.

Ram Vilas Paswan, Lok Janshakti Party, Bihar elections, Bihar grand alliance, nitish kumar, RJD, JDU, Lalu yadav, lok sabha elections, general elections, election news, decision 2019, lok sabha elections 2019, indian express
National president of Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas Paswan. (File)

BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party on Tuesday passed a resolution, recommending its president Ram Vilas Paswan’s name as the party’s representative in the Modi government.

LJP leader Chirag Paswan told reporters that the party’s parliamentary board unanimously passed a resolution to this effect at a meeting attended by all its six MPs and other senior office bearers.

He also played down reports that Ram Vilas Paswan, who is a Cabinet minister in the outgoing government, had pushed for his name in the new Council of Ministers, saying it was more out of fatherly feelings.

Chirag is the son of Ram Vilas Paswan. Narendra Modi will be sworn as prime minister for a second term on May 30.

Chirag Paswan said it was Modi’s prerogative to decide who will be the ministers in his government, but the LJP would like to be represented by Ram Vilas Paswan in the new government.

Who is the election result winner in your Lok Sabha constituency? Click here to find out. Get real-time updates, news and analysis on the 2019 Lok Sabha election results only at indianexpress.com/elections | For a deep dive on the elections check out data.indianexpress.com

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 SAD's Harsimrat Kaur wants Modi to take up Guru Nanak palace demolition issue with Pakistan
2 PIL filed in Delhi HC for population control in India
3 Rajinikanth confirms attendance at 'charismatic' Modi's swearing-in, has advice for Rahul Gandhi