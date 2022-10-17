scorecardresearch
LJP (Ram Vilas) to contest Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls: Chirag Paswan

The party is, however, yet to take a decision on the number of seats it will contest in the two poll-bound states, Paswan said.

The decision to join the poll fray in the two BJP-ruled states was taken at a national executive meeting of the party after a resolution was unanimously passed in this regard, he added. (file/ Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The LJP (Ram Vilas) will contest the upcoming Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, party president Chirag Paswan announced on Monday.

The decision to join the poll fray in the two BJP-ruled states was taken at a national executive meeting of the party after a resolution was unanimously passed in this regard, he added.

“The party has decided to contest the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls. We will soon take a decision on the number of seats that the party will contest in Gujarat and on the list of candidates,” Paswan said at a press conference here.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will appoint its Himachal Pradesh in-charge later in the day and subsequently, take a decision on the list of candidates, he said.

Polling for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 12 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8. The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Gujarat polls. PTI PK RC

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 03:17:56 pm
