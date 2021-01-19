LJP leaders quit party, accuse Chirag of plotting for JD (U) poor show in Bihar polls

Chirag Paswan's party had won just one seat in the recent Bihar elections, which it fought alone. (Express file photo by Praveen Khanna)

A former state general secretary of LJP along with over a dozen leaders have quit the party, accusing LJP president Chirag Paswan of plotting the JD (U)’s poor show in the Bihar Assembly polls with help from a leading poll strategist.

Keshav Singh, former general secretary of the party who had turned a rebel before the Assembly polls, told reporters on Monday, “LJP’s top leaders had hatched a conspiracy with a leading poll strategist to defeat JD (U)…. There is no integral democracy in the party. There is no point for us continuing with the party after the death of LJP patriarch Ram Vilas Paswan.”

Other state and district level leaders who quit the party included Vishwanath Kushwaha, Somnath Raman, Subhash Paswan, Dinanath Kranti, Ashok Paswan, Vijay Kumar, Kaushal Kushwaha, Surendra Panjiyar, Abhinandan Kushwaha, Satish Kumar, Jagannath Singh, Paraslal Gupta, Indubhushan Thakur and Ramjas Kushwaha.

Singh alleged that “the party was being run by a handful of people and the majority voice was not being heard. “Several of us were not in favour of severing ties with BJP. We are now in touch with NDA leaders,” said Singh.

LJP spokesperson Ashraf Ansari told The Indian Express, “Keshav Singh and other leaders were spent force. Some of them, including Keshav Singh, were ticket hopefuls and are political opportunists. Such people leaving the party would have little impact.”

Asked about Singh’s allegation of the LJP plotting against the JD (U) with help of a poll strategist, Ansari said, “It is baseless.”