LJP, JDU laud PM Modi’s remarks on Ram temple row

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an interview that an ordinance to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya can be considered only after the legal process is over, Union Minister and president of NDA ally LJP, Ram Vilas Paswan, asserted on Thursday that the Supreme Court’s decision in the matter should be final.

Another NDA ally JD(U) too welcomed the Prime Minister’s remark and said there was no need of any ordinance on the issue. Ally Shiv Sena, however, questioned when the Ram temple would be built if it is not built when the Modi government has a majority.

“Whatever judgment the SC gives on the Ram temple issue should be accepted by everyone… When PM has already said that we will wait for the SC judgment, then all ifs and buts should end,” Paswan said. Asked if he would support an ordinance on the issue, Paswan said he won’t support it.

JD(U) secretary general K C Tyagi said , “JDU salutes and welcomes the statement made by PM Narendra Modi that SC will decide. It is a victory of the views and the commitment of the JDU. We are of the same opinion since 1999.”

“We have supported PM’s stand and there is no need of any ordinance and there should be no ordinance. If the ordinance comes, we will not be in its support,” the JD (U) leader said.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said, “It was expected that Modi will make an important announcement to end Lord Ram’s exile. But he has refused to promulgate an ordinance for a Ram temple… If the Ram temple is not built when Modi has a government with majority, then when will it happen?” — With ENS Mumbai