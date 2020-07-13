LJP is not indispensable for NDA, says Sanjay Paswan

Sanjay Paswan, currently a Member of Bihar’s Legislative Council, said Chirag Paswan was going “overboard” with his statements, and demanding the postponement of the state elections was “not good for democracy”. (File) Sanjay Paswan, currently a Member of Bihar’s Legislative Council, said Chirag Paswan was going “overboard” with his statements, and demanding the postponement of the state elections was “not good for democracy”. (File)

Days after LJP leader Chirag Paswan said that he was not in favour of holding elections amid the pandemic, former Union minister and BJP leader Sanjay Paswan on Sunday said that the LJP is not indispensable for the NDA, and that the alliance could win the upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar without the party’s support.

Sanjay Paswan, currently a Member of Bihar’s Legislative Council, said Chirag Paswan was going “overboard” with his statements, and demanding the postponement of the state elections was “not good for democracy”.

The MLC said, “We do value what Ram Vilas Paswan says. After all, he has done Dalit politics for 50 years now. He is the product of a long struggle but his son Chirag is a product of the resources of his father. He should not go overboard with making political statements. We do not attach value to what he says.”

The former Union minister said the party “must not be under any illusion that LJP represents the entire Paswans of Bihar”. He also called on Ram Vilas Paswan to “rein in his son”.

However, state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal said in a statement, “We are an alliance of three parties and it is inseparable. We would go to the polls together.”

LJP did not react to Sanjay Paswan’s remarks, referring to Jaiswal’s statement on the alliance.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.