LJP asks Opposition parties to clear stand on NGT head’s appointment

After mounting pressure on the BJP-led Centre to dismiss Justice (retd) A K Goel as the chairman of National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Monday urged Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition parties, including the BSP, Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), to clear their stand on Goel’s appointment and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The LJP’s Central Parliamentary Board chairman Chirag Paswan had targeted the Congress after its leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar was reported to have justified Justice Goel’s appointment.

The party was the first to ask the Centre to sack Justice Goel and take measures to restore the original provisions of the SC/ST Act by August 8. The Republican Party of India (RPI), an NDA constituent, too had made similar demands.

Targeting the Congress, Chirag said that he has read a statement of Ashwani Kumar, where he reportedly justified the appointment of Justice Goel as NGT head.

“If a Congress leader justifies the appointment, then it means that in his opinion the verdict passed by Justice Goel was also justified. In that case, Congress president Rahul Gandhi should clear his stand on the SC/ST Act and the appointment made in the NGT.”

Chirag also asked BSP chief Mayawati to clear her party’s stand on the issues.

