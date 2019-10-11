Living persons on banners: Madras HC suggests reimposition of ban

A Madras high court bench on Thursday suggested the reimposition of a prohibition on printing pictures of ‘living persons’ on banners.

Advertising

A vacation bench, comprising Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice C Saravanan, made the suggestion to a division bench while hearing a petition by R Ravi, father of 23-year-old Subashree who died last month after an illegal banner erected by a political leader in Chennai fell on her and caused her to come under the wheels of a truck.

Ravi’s petition to the division bench has sought an enactment of a special legislation ensuring maximum punishment to those who put up such illegal banners.

The division bench, headed by Justice M Sathyanarayanan, is currently hearing the case surrounding Subashree’s death and the demand got a probe into the accident.

Advertising

The idea of the ban on featuring ‘living persons’ from posters and banners that the bench proposed is now new. Justice Vaidyanathan had issued a blanket ban order in 2017.

It was later set aside as there is no statute or rule the prohibits the featuring of living persons on banners.

While hearing Ravi’s petition, the court also floated the idea of authorities demanding for Aadhaar card details of the printer and the individual who erects banners in order to fix responsibility.