scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, November 08, 2020
Bihar polls

PM Modi visits LK Advani on his 93rd birthday, calls him an ‘inspiration’

Advani is the longest-serving president of the BJP and is credited with charting the path for his party to grow from the margins of national politics to become its leading player, and then come to power in the 90s.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 8, 2020 5:14:57 pm
pm modi greets lk advani on 93rd birthday, lk advani birthday, jp nadda, amit shah, former bjp president, om modi news, lk advani news, indian expressPrime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leader LK Advani at the latter's residence on Sunday. (Twitter/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited veteran BJP leader L K Advani’s residence to greet him on his 93rd birthday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda were also present to wish the BJP stalwart. PM Modi touched Advani’s feet and later stood besides him as he cut the cake, news agency PTI reported citing its sources.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that it was always a delight to spend time with the senior BJP leader. “For Karyakartas like me, Advani Ji’s support and guidance remain invaluable. His contributions to nation building are immense,” he tweeted.

In another tweet in Hindi, Modi said, “Many congratulations to Shri LK Advani Ji, who played an important role in the development of the country and also took the party to the masses. He is an inspiration to millions of party workers as well as countrymen. I pray for his long life and healthy life.”

Advani is the longest-serving president of the BJP and is credited with charting the path for his party to grow from the margins of national politics to become its leading player, and then come to power in the 90s. He served as Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004 in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 08: Latest News

Advertisement