PM Modi visits LK Advani on his 93rd birthday, calls him an ‘inspiration’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited veteran BJP leader L K Advani’s residence to greet him on his 93rd birthday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda were also present to wish the BJP stalwart. PM Modi touched Advani’s feet and later stood besides him as he cut the cake, news agency PTI reported citing its sources.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that it was always a delight to spend time with the senior BJP leader. “For Karyakartas like me, Advani Ji’s support and guidance remain invaluable. His contributions to nation building are immense,” he tweeted.

Went to Advani Ji’s residence to wish him on his birthday. It is always a delight to spend time with him. For Karyakartas like me, Advani Ji’s support and guidance remain invaluable. His contributions to nation building are immense. pic.twitter.com/RO5nedXpj4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2020

In another tweet in Hindi, Modi said, “Many congratulations to Shri LK Advani Ji, who played an important role in the development of the country and also took the party to the masses. He is an inspiration to millions of party workers as well as countrymen. I pray for his long life and healthy life.”

भाजपा को जन-जन तक पहुंचाने के साथ देश के विकास में अहम भूमिका निभाने वाले श्रद्धेय श्री लालकृष्ण आडवाणी जी को जन्मदिन की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। वे पार्टी के करोड़ों कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ ही देशवासियों के प्रत्यक्ष प्रेरणास्रोत हैं। मैं उनकी लंबी आयु और स्वस्थ जीवन की प्रार्थना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2020

Advani is the longest-serving president of the BJP and is credited with charting the path for his party to grow from the margins of national politics to become its leading player, and then come to power in the 90s. He served as Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004 in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government.

