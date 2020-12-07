Living in fear but hope case will be solved soon, say Sippy Sidhu’s kin

Family members of Sippy Sidhu in Mohali on Sunday. (Jasbir Malhi)

The family members of Sukhmanpreet Singh alias Sippy Sidhu have alleged that they have been living in constant fear of the people involved in the murder.

The family also said that they were hopeful that the murder case will be solved soon.

The CBI’s application, however, stated that both of them had denied their involvement in the case.

Sippy’s mother Deepinder Kaur Sidhu said Sunday that she had full faith in the investigating agency and any development in the case would clear the mystery.

“At this time, it is not right to comment on the status of investigation. The agency had moved an application for lie detector test of two persons. We see all the developments as ‘vita clues’ in this case,” she stated.

Kaur said that she had been living under constant fear from the people involved in the murder of her son as they were still roaming free.

She said, “The culprits were still not identified and were roaming free. Since I am running from pillar to post for the arrest of people involved, they could harm me and my family.”

Sippy’s younger brother Jippy Sidhu said that they will move an application with the police as they apprehend threat to their security.

“We shall meet police officials and move an application for security,” he said.

On Saturday, the CBI had moved an application in a special court in Chandigarh for seeking the court’s permission to conduct polygraphic and lie detector tests of two suspects in the case, Simrandeep Singh Sandhu and Karampal Singh. Both of the suspects have given their consent for the test to be conducted.

