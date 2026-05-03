West Bengal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Exit polls suggest slight upper hand for BJP over TMC

Most of the exit polls put the BJP ahead of the ruling TMC in West Bengal, where polling touched a record high in both the phases. (File Photos)

West Bengal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections is set to begin across the state on May 4. The state recorded a voter turnout of 92.49 per cent overall, surpassing the 2011 election. Voting for all 294 Assembly constituencies was held on April 9.

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According to the Election Commission, West Bengal recorded its highest ever voter turnout this year, with an overall participation of 92.47%, the highest seen in any Assembly or Lok Sabha election in the state. Women turned out in even greater numbers at 93.24%, while male voter turnout stood at 91.74%. The results will determine which party ultimately won.

Story continues below this ad The exit polls prediction: Most of the exit polls put the BJP ahead of the ruling TMC in West Bengal, where polling touched a record high in both the phases. Across projections, the Left remained largely marginal, with most estimates placing it in low single digits. Breaking from the trend, Peoples Pulse projected a TMC win, giving the party led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee an outright majority with 177-187 seats, BJP at 95-110, Left Front at 0-1 and the Congress at 1-3. Matrize gave the BJP 146-161 seats, and the TMC 125-140 seats. Poll Diary, too, projected a BJP victory with 142-171 seats, and the TMC at 95-110 seats. P-Marq gave the BJP 150-175 seats, against the TMC’s 118-138 seats. Chanakya Strategies predicted 150-160 seats for the BJP, and 130-140 seats for the TMC. Praja Poll gave the BJP the highest tally among the exit polls released on Wednesday, putting it at 178-208 seats, followed by the TMC at 85-110 seats. 📌 Related Election Coverage 2026 Across projections, the BJP’s tally changed widely — from 95 to 170 seats — highlighting both its expansion in the state and the uncertainty around the final outcome. Live Updates May 3, 2026 08:04 PM IST West Bengal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Welcome! Good evening, the highly anticipated Assembly election results for West Bengal will be released on May 4, but weather conditions may play spoilsport for those looking to celebrate. The weather conditions are expected to remain unsettled and rain-bearing through the week.

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