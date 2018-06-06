Narendra Modi interacts with young entrepreneurs LIVE: ‘Youngsters’ idea of Smart Anna Bhandar will help farmers’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with young innovators and startup entrepreneurs via NaMo App on Wednesday. Asserting that India has distinguished itself in the global start-up eco-system, PM Modi said, “Startups are no longer only in big cities. Smaller towns and villages are emerging as vibrant start-up centres.”
PM Modi said, “We in the Government understand that youngsters may face shortage of funds for their startups. That is why a ‘fund of funds’ has been started by the Government to facilitate more youngsters to innovate and ideate.” He also said that the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) platform has been linked to startup India.
Praising the efforts made by the young generation of India, PM Modi said, “Youngsters are talking about the idea of a Smart Anna Bhandar, which will help farmers.” “Our start-ups are growth engines. Today’s big companies were start-ups at some point. I urge the people of India to keep innovating. If we do not innovate, we will stagnate,” he said.
PM Modi urged people to share the stories of people who have ever innovated anything on social media with #InnovateIndia.
School children from Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi are sharing their innovations with PM Modi. One of the issues they are talking about is water conservation. The students say that they want to work to conserve water and that Atal Tinkering Labs are helping them greatly.
'Not only monetary help, but we are trying to change the mindset of the people in India as well. We are making an Atal tinkering lab which will focus on students from 6th to 12th class. Like there is a science lab in every school, there will be an Atal Tinkering lab in every school of India,' PM Modi said.
Handicrafts sector, art of tribal communities in Chhattisgarh is invaluable. I urge innovators in Chhattisgarh to think of ways to make these things more popular globally, through the world of start-ups. We should give a global platform to tribal communities of Chhattisgarh, says PM Modi
The Atal Innovation Mission has supported us tremendously. Several institutions are working with us as well: A start-up innovator from Raipur, Chhattisgarh tells PM Modi.
Along with Make In India, 'Design in India' is also essential, says PM Modi
"We have started an Agriculture Grand Challenge. We invite more youngsters to ideate on how to transform our agriculture sector", says PM Modi
PM Modi commends entrepreneurs in Assam for furthering a spirit of enterprise and innovation in the Northeast.
PM Modi says, "Not only curiosity and need but a good amount of compassion is also required to do any productive work. Our work is not only to earn name, fame and money, but is for the country, I congratulate you for taking these efforts. We have created a team of facilitators who are providing essential legal help to start-up entrepreneurs."
Swati from Dehradun talks about a device which can reduce pain during menstrutaion, called 'Menstruation pain-device'. She will go to villages and inform about bad effects of pain-killers. She said they have started it at a prototype level and are trying to take it to the manufacturing level. 'Startup India helped us a lot,' she said.
Youngsters from Dehradun are interacting with PM Modi now.
Startup entrepreneurs from Bengaluru are talking about their innovations with PM Modi. One of the young entrepreneurs is talking about how tax incentives from the Government of India has helped his team in the last few years.
Adequate capital, courage and connecting with people are required for excelling in the startup sector. There was a time when start-ups meant only digital and tech innovation. Things are changing now. We are seeing start-up entrepreneurs in different fields, says PM Modi
Pm Modi says, "India is a youthful nation. Today's youngsters are becoming job creators. We are committed to harnessing of demographic dividend."
