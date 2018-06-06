Narendra Modi interacts with young entrepreneurs LIVE: ‘Youngsters’ idea of Smart Anna Bhandar will help farmers’

PM Modi also urged youngsters to join the interaction as ‘it is a wonderful way to learn, grow and get inspired’. PM Modi also urged youngsters to join the interaction as ‘it is a wonderful way to learn, grow and get inspired’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with young innovators and startup entrepreneurs via NaMo App on Wednesday. Asserting that India has distinguished itself in the global start-up eco-system, PM Modi said, “Startups are no longer only in big cities. Smaller towns and villages are emerging as vibrant start-up centres.”

PM Modi said, “We in the Government understand that youngsters may face shortage of funds for their startups. That is why a ‘fund of funds’ has been started by the Government to facilitate more youngsters to innovate and ideate.” He also said that the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) platform has been linked to startup India.

Praising the efforts made by the young generation of India, PM Modi said, “Youngsters are talking about the idea of a Smart Anna Bhandar, which will help farmers.” “Our start-ups are growth engines. Today’s big companies were start-ups at some point. I urge the people of India to keep innovating. If we do not innovate, we will stagnate,” he said.