Mann ki Baat LIVE updates: Army gave befitting reply within 100 hours of Pulwama attack, says PM Modi
This is the PM's first address since the Pulwama attack on February 14 in which 40 CRPF men were killed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing his monthly radio show ‘Mann ki Baat’, the first since the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF men were killed.
On Saturday, the prime minister condemned the attacks on Kashmiris being reported from several parts of the country.
In the previous broadcast, PM Modi had appreciated the Election Commission for “relentlessly” striving to ensure the strengthening of democracy and urged the youth of the country to exercise their voting rights. Today’s broadcast is the 53rd edition of the radio programme.
PM Modi paid tributes to Bhagwaan Birsa Munda
PM Modi paid tributes to Bhagwaan Birsa Munda and calls him an insipiration for the youth. He speaks about how Birsa Munda managed to create terror in the hearts of the ruling British government. Modi laments that not all stories of brave men and women who fought for the Independence of India have reached the younger generation.
We built a National War Memorial dedicated to our brave soldiers: PM Modi
"I was surprised that there was no National War Memorial in India. There must be one such memeorial where we remember the contribution of our brave soldiers. We decided to build the National War Memorial and on February 25 it will dedicated to the Army and the citizens of theis country," says PM Modi
Inspiring words from the kin of martyred soldiers giving full thrust to the nation: PM Modi
After the martyrdom of the heroic soldiers, the inspiring words of their family of the people who have come to the fore have given a full thrust to the whole nation. I will request the younger generation to try to understand what they (the martyred soldiers) have shown, to know the emotion that the family is showing. What patriotism is, what is renunciation – for that we will not need to go towards old history events: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat
PM Modi talks about Pulwama attack on Mann Ki Baat
I salute all our brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect our Motherland. You must have seen how the steps that have been taken within 100 hours of the Pulwama attack. The Army has now taken the resolve to destroy terrorists and their patrons: PM Modi on Pulwama attack.
PM Modi in his address talks about the Pulwama attack and the heroism of the martyred soldiers
In the wake of Pulwama terror attack, after the martyrdom of heroic youths, people across the country, and people's minds are traumatized and resentful. I bow down to all the mighty people of the country who have been able to surrender their soul. This martyrdom will continually inspire us to destroy the terror, strengthen our resolve: PM Modi on Pulwama attack in Mann Ki Baat
In his last address, Modi said “voting is our sacred duty” and one should feel pain on failing to cast vote. He also hailed the role of the Election Commission and said that it was “natural for every citizen to feel proud” for its “meticulous organising abilities”.
He spoke about the recent Khelo India games, he said only when the “local ecosystem” strengthens, the youth will be able to perform their best. “The building of new India does not only involve contribution from the denizens of big cities but also from the youth, children, young sports talents hailing from small cities, towns and villages,” he said.
