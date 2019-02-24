Mann ki Baat LIVE updates: Army gave befitting reply within 100 hours of Pulwama attack, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing his monthly radio show ‘Mann ki Baat’, the first since the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF men were killed.

On Saturday, the prime minister condemned the attacks on Kashmiris being reported from several parts of the country.

In the previous broadcast, PM Modi had appreciated the Election Commission for “relentlessly” striving to ensure the strengthening of democracy and urged the youth of the country to exercise their voting rights. Today’s broadcast is the 53rd edition of the radio programme.