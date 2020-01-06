Follow Us:
Monday, January 06, 2020
Live now

Express Adda LIVE updates: FM shouldn’t have cut corporate tax, says Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee

Kolkata-born Banerjee, 58, and Paris-born Duflo, 46, both professors at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), were awarded the 2019 Nobel prize in Economics

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 6, 2020 7:27:33 pm
Abhijit Banerjee Esther Duflo, Abhijit Banerjee Express Adda, Esther Duflo Express Adda, Express adda, Nobel Prize Esther Duflo, Indian Express news Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group, and Seema Chishti, Deputy Editor (Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar)

Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo are guests at the Express Adda in Mumbai today. The economist couple shared the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics with Michael Kremer for their “experimental approach to alleviating global poverty”.

Kolkata-born Banerjee, 58, and Paris-born Duflo, 46, both professors at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), were awarded the Nobel for their groundbreaking work in development economics that has provided insights into problems of poverty that governments across the world are engaged with today.

At the first Express Adda of 2020, Banerjee and Duflo will be in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group, and Seema Chishti, Deputy Editor.

Nobel couple Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee at Express Adda today. Follow LIVE updates here

    19:27 (IST)06 Jan 2020
    Cutting corporate tax not going to save Indian economy: Abhijit Banerjee

    When asked what he would suggest Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a fellow JNU alumni, on what she shouldn't do, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee said Sitharaman shouldn't have cut corporate tax. "It is not going to save the economy," he said.

    19:20 (IST)06 Jan 2020
    WATCH: Nobel Prize winning economists Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee at Express Adda

    Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, the economist couple who shared the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics with Michael Kremer for their “experimental approach to alleviating global poverty”, are the guests at the Express Adda in Mumbai on Monday. Watch LIVE here

    19:16 (IST)06 Jan 2020
    Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo write for Indian Express: CAA, NRC introduce meddlesome officialdom into a question as fundamental as citizenship

    In an op-ed for The Indian Express, Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo write: "The real economic challenge is for the middle classes, who worry that this new group of claimants will eventually reach for the prize that they have so far held onto, the ultimate gift of a local government job. But it is a sign of our poor governance that government jobs are as much of a windfall as they are now — the fact that in 2019, 19 million Indians applied for 63,000 low-level jobs in the railways, should tell us we are getting something very wrong." Read here

    19:13 (IST)06 Jan 2020
    Economists don't have enough confidence that people will listen to their argument: Esther Duflo

    On why economists are not able to speak up publicly on current issues, Nobel laureate Esther Duflo said it might be because "economists don't have enough confidence that people will listen to their argument."

    19:10 (IST)06 Jan 2020
    Level of trust of experts at historical low: Abhijit Banerjee

    Citing the "number of rants I read against me," with people calling him an "elite out of touch with reality," Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee said the level of trust of experts is currently at a "historical low".  

    19:03 (IST)06 Jan 2020
    No evidence that low-skilled immigrants are bad for economies: Abhijit Banerjee

    19:02 (IST)06 Jan 2020
    We should be teaching a more sophisticated economy: Abhijit Banerjee

    Speaking on immigration especially in countries like the United States, where it is often an emotive issue, Nobel laureate and economist Abhijit Banerjee  said the problem lies in the understanding of economics as taught in schools. "We should be teaching a more sophisticated economy," he said, explaining how low skilled immigrants at times even help in the growth of the GDP and doesn't depress wages.

    18:53 (IST)06 Jan 2020
    Express Adda with Esther Duflo, Abhijit Banerjee: Watch LIVE

    Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo are guests at the Express Adda in Mumbai today.

    Find the live event link below:

    18:48 (IST)06 Jan 2020
    The first Express Adda of 2020 has Nobel laureates Esther Duflo, Abhijit Banerjee as guests: Tune in!

    Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, the economist couple who shared the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics with Michael Kremer for their “experimental approach to alleviating global poverty”, will be guests at the Express Adda in Mumbai on Monday. Watch this space for LIVE updates

    The Express Adda is a series of informal interactions organised by The Indian Express Group and features those at the centre of change. Past guests at the event have included Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former UK Deputy Prime Minister and Vice-President of Global Affairs and Communications at Facebook Nick Clegg, the Dalai Lama, the late Arun Jaitley, economist and Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, oncologist and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Siddhartha Mukherjee, Congress leader and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara, world badminton champion P V Sindhu, and national badminton coach and former All England champion Pullela Gopichand.

    Over the last two decades, Sen and Duflo have worked with governments in Africa and Asia to carry out randomised control trials across social sectors such as health and education to validate the effectiveness of delivery systems.

    Despite criticism that their economics relies too heavily on RCTs, the duo, who founded the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) at the Department of Economics at the MIT in 2004, have been credited with using their experimental approach to understanding common, yet vexing, problems such as poverty or the fact that children go to school but don’t learn enough.

