Express Adda LIVE updates: FM shouldn’t have cut corporate tax, says Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee

Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo are guests at the Express Adda in Mumbai today. The economist couple shared the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics with Michael Kremer for their “experimental approach to alleviating global poverty”.
Kolkata-born Banerjee, 58, and Paris-born Duflo, 46, both professors at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), were awarded the Nobel for their groundbreaking work in development economics that has provided insights into problems of poverty that governments across the world are engaged with today.
At the first Express Adda of 2020, Banerjee and Duflo will be in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group, and Seema Chishti, Deputy Editor.
Highlights
When asked what he would suggest Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a fellow JNU alumni, on what she shouldn't do, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee said Sitharaman shouldn't have cut corporate tax. "It is not going to save the economy," he said.
In an op-ed for The Indian Express, Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo write: "The real economic challenge is for the middle classes, who worry that this new group of claimants will eventually reach for the prize that they have so far held onto, the ultimate gift of a local government job. But it is a sign of our poor governance that government jobs are as much of a windfall as they are now — the fact that in 2019, 19 million Indians applied for 63,000 low-level jobs in the railways, should tell us we are getting something very wrong." Read here
On why economists are not able to speak up publicly on current issues, Nobel laureate Esther Duflo said it might be because "economists don't have enough confidence that people will listen to their argument."
Citing the "number of rants I read against me," with people calling him an "elite out of touch with reality," Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee said the level of trust of experts is currently at a "historical low".
No evidence that low-skilled immigrants are bad for economies: Abhijit Banerjee
Speaking on immigration especially in countries like the United States, where it is often an emotive issue, Nobel laureate and economist Abhijit Banerjee said the problem lies in the understanding of economics as taught in schools. "We should be teaching a more sophisticated economy," he said, explaining how low skilled immigrants at times even help in the growth of the GDP and doesn't depress wages.
