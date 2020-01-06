Express Adda LIVE updates: FM shouldn’t have cut corporate tax, says Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee

Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group, and Seema Chishti, Deputy Editor (Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar) Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group, and Seema Chishti, Deputy Editor (Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar)

Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo are guests at the Express Adda in Mumbai today. The economist couple shared the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics with Michael Kremer for their “experimental approach to alleviating global poverty”.

Kolkata-born Banerjee, 58, and Paris-born Duflo, 46, both professors at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), were awarded the Nobel for their groundbreaking work in development economics that has provided insights into problems of poverty that governments across the world are engaged with today.

At the first Express Adda of 2020, Banerjee and Duflo will be in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group, and Seema Chishti, Deputy Editor.