Kerala Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates:: UDF eyes comeback as LDF fights to hold ground in Kerala

Kerala assembly election results 2026: Vijayan-led LDF government hopes to retain power in Kerala while exit polls favour the UDF. (Express File Photos)

Kerala Election Results 2026 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Kerala Assembly elections is set to begin across the state on Monday, May 4. Kerala recorded a voter turnout of 79.63 per cent. Voting for all 140 Assembly constituencies was held on April 9. The results will determine whether the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) returns to power by unseating the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Earlier, the Congress accused the CPI(M) of having a ‘deal’ with the BJP, alleging that the parties helped each other in multiple seats. The CPI(M), however, denied the charges and accused the Congress of not effectively challenging the BJP.

Story continues below this ad The magic number: In the 140-member Kerala Legislative Assembly, 71 seats are required to form the government. Exit polls predicted a win for the Congress-led United Democratic Forum (UDF), unseating the ruling Left Democratic Forum’s (LDF) Pinarayi Vijayan. While most of the exit polls predicted a UDF victory, many indicated a close contest with the CPI(M)-led LDF, which has been in power for a decade. The past & present: Kerala’s 2021 Assembly elections saw a win for the LDF, winning 99 seats against the UDF’s 41, significantly outperforming most exit poll projections. At the same time, the BJP, led in Kerala by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, is pushing for a historic breakthrough, though projections suggest it will remain on the margins with 0–7 seats. Live Updates May 3, 2026 07:39 PM IST Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Welcome! Good evening and welcome! Only a couple of hours to go till the verdict for Kerala is in. Counting is set to begin at 8am, tomorrow.

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