LIVE updates: Will Gurmeet Ram Rahim be convicted in journalist murder case? Court to decide today
Journalist murder case LIVE updates: A Panchkula court Friday will announce the verdict on jailed self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on charges of murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatarpati. Security has been beefed up in Haryana and parts of Punjab where many followers of the cult Dera Sacha Sauda reside. Panchkula DCP Kamal Deep Goel imposed Section 144 of CrPC throughout the district Thursday. Police personnel have also been deployed near the Sunaria Jail in Rohtak where the 51-year-old sect head is currently serving a 20-year term.
Chhatrapati was shot at in October 2002 after his newspaper, ‘Poora Sach’, published an anonymous letter narrating how women were being sexually exploited by Gurmeet Ram Rahim at the Dera headquarters in Sirsa. The journalist later succumbed to injuries and a case was registered in 2003. The case was handed over to the CBI in 2006. On August 25, 2017, Ram Rahim was convicted in rape cases of two sadhvis inside the Dera premises in Sirsa. The conviction of the Dera chief was followed by massive violence by his followers.
Security outside Rohtak jail ahead of verdict
Haryana: Early morning visuals of security near Sunaria Jail in Rohtak where Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is lodged. Special CBI court in Panchkula will pronounce its verdict today in the journalist murder case in which he is an accused. pic.twitter.com/qMoYf3fmkh
Verdict today; jailed Ram Rahim to be produced in court through video conferencing
The court of special CBI judge, Jagdeep Singh, has already accepted the application of Haryana police to produce Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, lodged at District Jail Rohtak, through video conferencing. Three other accused – Krishan Lal, Kuldeep Singh and Nirmal Singh will appear in the court personally.
Panchkula turns fortress ahead of verdict
Security tightened around Panchkula court ahead of the verdict in the murder case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Kamaldeep Goel, DCP Panchkula said "There is heavy deployment of police force. Around 500 personnel are deployed around the premises of the court. Heavy barricading has been put in place."
#Haryana: Kamaldeep Goel, DCP Panchkula over security arrangements near CBI Spl Court in Panchkula: There is heavy deployment of police force. Around 500 personnel are deployed around the premises of the court. Heavy barricading has been put in place. #RamRahimpic.twitter.com/RfT2qWx2j2
Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Haryana especially in Panchkula, Sirsa (headquarter of Dera) and Rohtak districts with several companies of the state armed police, anti-riot police and commando force being deployed to deal with any law and order situation.
“Security has been enhanced in Haryana,” said Haryana ADGP (Law and Order) Muhammad Akil.
Directions have been issued to police in all the districts not to allow any unnecessary gathering and maintain extra vigil, said police official adding that police nakas have also been laid at several places.
Additional police force has also been deployed near the headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa in Haryana, police said.
In Punjab where there are sizeable numbers of Dera followers, elaborate security arrangements have been made in Bathinda and Ferozepur ranges. “We have made elaborate security arrangements in Bathinda range,” said Punjab Inspector General (Bathinda Range) M F Farooqui told PTI.
