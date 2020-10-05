Coronavirus Live Updates: Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters; over 65 lakh cases in India

Prabhu Shisharnappa Banshette, 37, offers rides to citizens, including Covid-19 patients, wearing a PPE kit in Pune. (Express Photo: Pavan Khengre)

President Donald Trump, who was admitted to a military hospital for treatment of COVID-19, said he has started to "feel much better" and thanked the American people and global leaders for their support. “I came here. Wasn't feeling so well. I feel much better now. We're working hard to get me all the way back. I have to be back because we still have to Make America Great Again,” Trump said in a video message from the military hospital in a suburb of Washington on Saturday. However, White House physician Sean Conley has said the president is "not yet out of the woods".

Maharashtra accounts for more than a third of India’s deaths, having recorded almost 38,000 fatalities so far. It also has a very high CFR of 2.67 per cent. Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have recorded more than 9,000 deaths each – but their CFRs are in line with the national average, around 1.5 per cent. Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh have had more than 5,000 deaths each. Kerala, Bihar, Assam, Odisha, and even Andhra Pradesh seem to be doing relatively well in preventing deaths. These states have among the lowest CFRs among states with 1 lakh cases or more.

Deaths per million population are still less in India – nearly half the world average. Only about 72 deaths per million population have occurred in the country so far; globally this number is 131. This has led to questions about the authenticity of India’s death numbers. On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump, in an effort to defend his own government’s record in minimising loss of lives, suggested that India was under-reporting deaths. Many scientists and health experts do, in fact, believe that deaths in India might be somewhat under-reported, but no one is quite sure to what extent.

Meanwhile, with no in-house production of liquified oxygen in Madhya Pradesh, much of its medical and industrial needs are met from neighbouring states, primarily Maharashtra. However, in early September, Maharashtra — itself dealing with rising Covid cases —directed its producers to restrict supplies outside the state. Since then, hospitals in Jabalpur and Indore, among other districts in Madhya Pradesh, have been hit.

While the Central government on September 18 urged states not to put any restrictions on movement of oxygen, supply remains affected. MP’s 11 ASUs manufacture oxygen on a much smaller scale and mostly to meet the needs of local steel industries.