Coronavirus India LIVE updates: 88,600 new cases, 1124 deaths reported in past 24 hours

Sanitization in a containment zone at Reghar Pura in New Delhi (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: With India reporting 88,600 new cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of Covid-19 infections in the country are close to the 60-lakh mark. As many as 1,124 deaths were reported in the country, pushing the toll to 94,503. Of the 59,92,533 cases, India currently has 9,56,402 active cases, while 49,41,628 people have been discharged, the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. India continues to remain the second worst-hit country after the United States, but topped the global chart in terms of virus recoveries.

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Saturday asked whether the central government will have Rs 80,000 crore over the next one year to provide each citizen with the Covid-19 vaccine. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Quick question; will the government of India have Rs 80,000 crores available, over the next one year? Because that’s what Ministry of Health and Family Affairs needs, to buy and distribute the vaccine to everyone in India. This is the next concerning challenge we need to tackle.”

Australia is targeting the creation of a “travel bubble” with New Zealand by the end of the year as the pace of coronavirus infections in the two countries eases, with Melbourne easing some restrictions ahead of schedule. New York, which earlier contained the nation’s worst Covid-19 outbreak, reported more than 1,000 new cases for the first time since early June. New US infections crept above the pace of recent days. Globally, the infections have topped 32.7 million.