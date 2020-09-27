Coronavirus India LIVE updates: 88,600 new cases, 1124 deaths reported in past 24 hours

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: With India reporting 88,600 new cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of Covid-19 infections in the country are close to the 60-lakh mark. As many as 1,124 deaths were reported in the country, pushing the toll to 94,503. Of the 59,92,533 cases, India currently has 9,56,402 active cases, while 49,41,628 people have been discharged, the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. India continues to remain the second worst-hit country after the United States, but topped the global chart in terms of virus recoveries.
Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Saturday asked whether the central government will have Rs 80,000 crore over the next one year to provide each citizen with the Covid-19 vaccine. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Quick question; will the government of India have Rs 80,000 crores available, over the next one year? Because that’s what Ministry of Health and Family Affairs needs, to buy and distribute the vaccine to everyone in India. This is the next concerning challenge we need to tackle.”
Australia is targeting the creation of a “travel bubble” with New Zealand by the end of the year as the pace of coronavirus infections in the two countries eases, with Melbourne easing some restrictions ahead of schedule. New York, which earlier contained the nation’s worst Covid-19 outbreak, reported more than 1,000 new cases for the first time since early June. New US infections crept above the pace of recent days. Globally, the infections have topped 32.7 million.
Thousands of Israelis gathered outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night to demand his resignation, pressing ahead with weeks of protests against the embattled Israeli leader despite a strict new lockdown order. With Israel facing one of the world's worst coronavirus outbreaks, the tough lockdown rules went into effect Friday, closing many businesses, banning large gatherings and ordering people to stay close to home. But Israel's Knesset, or parliament, was unable to agree on proposed legislation that would ban the right to protest. Netanyahu has pushed hard for a ban on the demonstrations, claiming they pose a threat to public safety, and he has threatened to declare a state of emergency to halt the unrest. But his opponents accuse him of using the health crisis as a pretext to put a halt to weeks of demonstrations against him.
A group of 300 doctors from across the world have come together to set up a free telemedicine consultation service in Jammu and Kashmir to serve non-COVID-19 patients who have suffered as the focus of the existing healthcare infrastructure has been on dealing with the pandemic. Under the 'Dial a Doctor' programme, more than 300 doctors across the globe and from different specialties and sub-specialties provide voluntary health services to the patients. Ehsaas International and Dard Welfare Society, in association with Kashmir Health Care Support Group, have initiated this healthcare consultative service, Hakim Mohammad Ilyas, general secretary of Ehsaas International, told PTI.
