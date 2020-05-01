LIVE updates: Armed forces to conduct flypast, shower petals on hospitals to thank Covid warriors, says CDS Rawat

Emphasising that armed forces are solidly behind those fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Friday said the Air Force will carry out flypast across the country on May 3 to display their gratitude to all “corona warriors”. He also said Navy helicopters will shower flower petals on hospitals treating Covid patients. His statement comes as India extended lockdown by two more weeks starting May 4.
During his joint press conferance with three armed services chiefs, CDS General Rawat said the Air Force will conduct fly past from Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram and from Dibrugarh to Kutch on May 3. He also said that fixed wing and fighter aircraft of the Air Force will also participate in flypast on May 3 evening.
Last week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during a conference with top commanders of the three armed forces, had said “adversary” should not be allowed to exploit the current situation while the forces battle Covid-19. Singh had “directed the Forces to initiate measures to spend financial resources, avoiding wastage in view of the economic burden imposed by Covid-19.
India has extended the nationwide lockdown for two more weeks starting from May 4. Public transport will be allowed in green zones, not in red or orange. In green zones, buses can operate with up to 50% seating capacity and bus depots can operate with up to 50% capacity.
CDS General Bipin Rawat said the nation will witness some special activities from armed services. "Air Force will conduct flypast from Srinagar to Trivandrum and another one starting from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat. It will include both transport and fighter aircraft," he said. The Army on its part will conduct mountain band displays along some of the Covid-19 hospitals in almost every district of the country, he said, adding that the armed forces will also lay wreathe at the police memorial on May 3 in support of the police forces.
Addressing a joint presser, CDS General Bipin Rawat praised the frontline healthcare workers for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic. "On behalf of armed forces, we want to thank all COVID-19 warriors. Doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, home guards, delivery boys and media which has been reaching out with the message of government on how to carry on with lives in difficult times," Bipin Rawat said, news agency ANI reported.