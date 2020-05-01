Follow Us:
Friday, May 01, 2020
LIVE updates: Armed forces to conduct flypast, shower petals on hospitals to thank Covid warriors, says CDS Rawat

CDS General Bipin Rawar's statement comes as India extended lockdown by two more weeks starting May 4.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 1, 2020 6:57:24 pm
LIVE updates: CDS Bipin Rawat, three service chiefs to hold presser shortly Newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat (third from left) with (from left) Army chief Gen M M Naravane, Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria in New Delhi. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

Emphasising that armed forces are solidly behind those fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Friday said the Air Force will carry out flypast across the country on May 3 to display their gratitude to all “corona warriors”. He also said Navy helicopters will shower flower petals on hospitals treating Covid patients. His statement comes as India extended lockdown by two more weeks starting May 4.

During his joint press conferance with three armed services chiefs, CDS General Rawat said the Air Force will conduct fly past from Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram and from Dibrugarh to Kutch on May 3. He also said that fixed wing and fighter aircraft of the Air Force will also participate in flypast on May 3 evening.

Last week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during a conference with top commanders of the three armed forces, had said “adversary” should not be allowed to exploit the current situation while the forces battle Covid-19. Singh had “directed the Forces to initiate measures to spend financial resources, avoiding wastage in view of the economic burden imposed by Covid-19.

Live Blog

CDS Bipin Rawat is addressing press conference along with three armed services chiefs amid lockdown. Track all LIVE updates here

18:42 (IST)01 May 2020
BREAKING : India extends lockdown for two more weeks

India has extended the nationwide lockdown for two more weeks starting from May 4. Public transport will be allowed in green zones, not in red or orange. In green zones, buses can operate with up to 50% seating capacity and bus depots can operate with up to 50% capacity.

18:21 (IST)01 May 2020
Armed forces to conduct flypast, shower petals on hospitals to thank Covid warriors: CDS Rawat

CDS General Bipin Rawat said the nation will witness some special activities from armed services. "Air Force will conduct flypast from Srinagar to Trivandrum and another one starting from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat. It will include both transport and fighter aircraft," he said. The Army on its part will conduct mountain band displays along some of the Covid-19 hospitals in almost every district of the country, he said, adding that the armed forces will also lay wreathe at the police memorial on May 3 in support of the police forces. 

18:11 (IST)01 May 2020
CDS Bipin Rawat praises frontline healthcare workers for role during Covid-19 crisis

Addressing a joint presser, CDS General Bipin Rawat praised the frontline healthcare workers for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic. "On behalf of armed forces, we want to thank all COVID-19 warriors. Doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, home guards, delivery boys and media which has been reaching out with the message of government on how to carry on with lives in difficult times," Bipin Rawat said, news agency ANI reported.

This is the first time the Chief of Defence Staff - a post created by the government to integrate the three wings of the armed forces and trim the weapons procurement process - will be speaking to the media, in the presence of the three service chiefs.

