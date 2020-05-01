LIVE updates: Armed forces to conduct flypast, shower petals on hospitals to thank Covid warriors, says CDS Rawat

Newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat (third from left) with (from left) Army chief Gen M M Naravane, Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria in New Delhi. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) Newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat (third from left) with (from left) Army chief Gen M M Naravane, Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria in New Delhi. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

Emphasising that armed forces are solidly behind those fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Friday said the Air Force will carry out flypast across the country on May 3 to display their gratitude to all “corona warriors”. He also said Navy helicopters will shower flower petals on hospitals treating Covid patients. His statement comes as India extended lockdown by two more weeks starting May 4.

During his joint press conferance with three armed services chiefs, CDS General Rawat said the Air Force will conduct fly past from Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram and from Dibrugarh to Kutch on May 3. He also said that fixed wing and fighter aircraft of the Air Force will also participate in flypast on May 3 evening.

Last week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during a conference with top commanders of the three armed forces, had said “adversary” should not be allowed to exploit the current situation while the forces battle Covid-19. Singh had “directed the Forces to initiate measures to spend financial resources, avoiding wastage in view of the economic burden imposed by Covid-19.