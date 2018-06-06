BJP chief Amit Shah meets Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai

BJP president Amit Shah and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray held marathon meeting at Matoshree at Bandra East. BJP president Amit Shah and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray held marathon meeting at Matoshree at Bandra East.

BJP chief Amit Shah on Wednesday met Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s residence Matoshree in Mumbai. It is speculated that the meeting is to regain political unity between the bickering allies. Maharashtra Chief Minsiter Devendra Fadnavis accompanied Shah for this meet.

The Shah-Thackeray meeting is significant as BJP will try to reconcile with its NDA ally Shiv Sena to present a united front for 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Though the BJP is calling it a meeting for Sampark for Samarthan (contact for support) campaign which is being run by Amit Shah leading to the Lok Sabha polls 2019, Sena is sceptical and questions the ‘need’ for the meeting now, four years after their political alliance.

Earlier today, the Shiv Sena – distraught at the second-hand treatment in the hands of the BJP – had heavily criticised Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi and the policies of the Centre using their in-house newspaper Saamana. Sena had, infact, declared that it will contest the 2019 general elections alone.

The editorial maintained that the Sena will fight all the upcoming elections alone. “The prime minister is touring the world and BJP chief Amit Shah is going around the country as part of their ‘sampark’ programme. Shah will be meeting NDA allies. However, what exactly will he do? Why is he meeting at this juncture when the BJP has suffered defeat in bypolls,” the Sena asked in an editorial.

In the recently concluded Palghar bypolls the two allies contested separately and even ran a bitter election campaign against each other. And after it faced defeat the Sena went on to call BJP its “biggest political enemy”.

(With PTI inputs)

