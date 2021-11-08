Live telecast of PM offering prayers at Kedarnath a violation of tradition: Harish Rawat

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Sunday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Kedarnath temple in the state last week violated the traditions of the centuries-old shrine as the PM’s darshan in the sanctum sanctorum was streamed online.

“This was the first time not only photos were taken but a live telecast was made. An almost political speech was delivered from the temple premises. The traditions have been broken… Prime Minister has broken that sanatan tradition,” the Congress leader said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

During his visit on Friday, PM Modi inaugurated a statue of Adi Shankaracharya at the temple premises in Rudyaprayag district and said this decade will be one of development for Uttarakhand, which goes to Assembly elections in the next few months.

Rawat on Sunday said he respects the Prime Minister but also takes great pride in the tradition of the temples in his state.

He said that PM Modi’s prayers inside the sanctum sanctorum of the iconic temple were telecast live, but all devotees are equal in front of Lord Shiva and how can someone now be prohibited from taking a camera or phone inside.

“Soon the people will start breaking other traditions too,” he said.

The former CM alleged that the visit by Prime Minister was a political marketing strategy and had nothing to do with the state or its welfare.