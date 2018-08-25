Live streaming of court proceedings: Govt suggests pilot project in apex court

The affidavit also wants special measures to be put in place for differently-abled. (File) The affidavit also wants special measures to be put in place for differently-abled. (File)

BACKING LIVE streaming of court proceedings, the Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that it could first be tested as a pilot project in the court of the Chief Justice of India in important Constitutional matters and extended to other courts depending on its success.

“The success of this project will determine whether or not live streaming should be introduced in all courts in the Supreme Court and in Courts pan India,” AG K K Venugopal said in a written note submitted to a three-judge bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra which reserved its verdict in the matter.

The Centre also suggested setting up of a media room where litigants, law interns, lawyers and other visitors can watch the live feed, saying that would help reduce the congestion in the court room and corridors. The affidavit also wants special measures to be put in place for differently-abled.

The submissions came on a plea by advocate Indira Jaising, seeking the live streaming.

The Centre cautioned that the exercise must not be permitted in matrimonial cases, matters involving interests of juveniles or protection and safety of the private life of young offenders and cases involving national security. The AG said that in some situation, it will have to be disallowed to ensure privacy and security of victims, witnesses or defendants and also in rape cases and in matters where it may provoke communal sentiments.

