Saturday, September 19, 2020
Coronavirus India Live Updates: Over 93,000 cases in 24 hours, tally surges past 5.3 million

Globally, over 30 million have been infected, of which, over 20 million have recovered so far. At least 950,434 people have succumbed to the virus so far.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 19, 2020 9:27:47 am
Covid testing underway at a centre in Pune on Saturday.

The Covid-19 tally in India raced past 5.3 million on Saturday after over 93,000 cases were registered in a single day. The death toll also increased to 85,619 after 1,247 fatalities were registered during the same period.

After the issue of poor availability and black marketing of oxygen in some states was raised in Parliament, the Ministry of Home Affairs has asked states not to block movement or supply of oxygen as it is essential to fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. In a letter to chief secretaries of all states, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has said that some states are curbing the supply of oxygen by issuing orders under Essential Commodities Act or Epidemic Diseases Act.

Meanwhile, there is a possibility that the ongoing Parliament session will be curtailed, with more than 30 MPs, including Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Prahlad Patel, testing positive over the last week. The positive test of a BJP MP who was the party’s lead speaker for the Covid debate in Rajya Sabha has further rattled parliamentarians.

09:27 (IST)19 Sep 2020
Do not block movement, supply of oxygen, MHA tells states

After the issue of poor availability and black marketing of oxygen in some states was raised in Parliament, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to states not to block movement or supply of oxygen as it is essential to fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. In a letter to chief secretaries of all states, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has said that some states are curbing the supply of oxygen by issuing orders under Essential Commodities Act or Epidemic Diseases Act. Click here to read more

09:25 (IST)19 Sep 2020
Over 93,000 cases in 24 hours, tally surges past 5.3 million

The Covid-19 tally in India raced past 5.3 million on Saturday after over 93,000 cases were registered in a single day. The death toll also increased to 85,619 after 1,247 fatalities were registered during the same period.

An inspection was held across shops in Pune on Friday.

After the issue of poor availability and black marketing of oxygen in some states was raised in Parliament, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to states not to block movement or supply of oxygen as it is essential to fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a letter to chief secretaries of all states, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has said that some states are curbing the supply of oxygen by issuing orders under Essential Commodities Act or Epidemic Diseases Act.

“It has come to the notice that some States are trying to curb the inter-State movement of oxygen supplies from manufacturing units situated in their respective States by exercising provisions under The Epidemic Disease Act 1897, The Disaster Management Act, 2005, The Essential Commodities Act or any State / UT specific Essential Services Act, The Indian Penal Code of 1860 (or any other such related Acts) and also mandating the manufacturers/ suppliers located in the state to restrict their oxygen supplies to the hospitals of the State,” Bhalla wrote.

He said medical oxygen is an essential public health commodity and any impediment in its supplies may critically impact the management of Covid-19 patients.

