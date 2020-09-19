Coronavirus India Live Updates: Over 93,000 cases in 24 hours, tally surges past 5.3 million

Covid testing underway at a centre in Pune on Saturday.

The Covid-19 tally in India raced past 5.3 million on Saturday after over 93,000 cases were registered in a single day. The death toll also increased to 85,619 after 1,247 fatalities were registered during the same period.

After the issue of poor availability and black marketing of oxygen in some states was raised in Parliament, the Ministry of Home Affairs has asked states not to block movement or supply of oxygen as it is essential to fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. In a letter to chief secretaries of all states, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has said that some states are curbing the supply of oxygen by issuing orders under Essential Commodities Act or Epidemic Diseases Act.

Meanwhile, there is a possibility that the ongoing Parliament session will be curtailed, with more than 30 MPs, including Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Prahlad Patel, testing positive over the last week. The positive test of a BJP MP who was the party’s lead speaker for the Covid debate in Rajya Sabha has further rattled parliamentarians.

Globally, over 30 million have been infected, of which, over 20 million have recovered so far. At least 950,434 people have succumbed to the virus so far.